March First Friday in Missoula: A photo guide to this month's openings

Here are some highlights of upcoming exhibitions this First Friday.
Missoula Art Museum
Stephen Braun, "Hindsight and Foresight are 20/20"
Stephen Braun's exhibition, "Hindsight and Foresight are 20/20" opens in the MAM's largest space, the Carnegie Galleries. The Montana artist's ceramic sculptures take many forms: towering smokestacks (some measuring over 5 to 6 feet), spirals of mask-like faces arranged on the wall, puzzle-like maps, and figures. Most all have decorated surfaces with political and environmental messages that, while deeply held, are transmitted in a dream-like, surreal fashion. Braun's exhibition is on view through Aug. 8.
Elsewhere in the building, you can see the start of "Love Letters to the Collection," a "crowd-sourced" experiment where guests will be selecting contemporary indigenous work from the MAM vault; a traveling exhibition of paintings, "When the West was Won," by Gorgon McConnell, and "Out of Modernism," an overview of how Montana artists have responded to post-modernism.
Clay Studio of Missoula
International Cup and (later) Potsketch Auction Preview
The International Cup, a juried exhibition exploring the many forms a functional vessel can take, closes out this First Friday.
Coming on its heels is Potsketch, the nonprofit ceramic center's annual fundraiser, which features a few different types of work. First, the "potsketches" — dozens of artists are mailed a 5-by-5 inch piece of paper and invited to create a work. Some stick within the boundaries, others through it out entirely. Second, the auction features lots of ceramics by well-known artists. The preview exhibition opens on March 20, from 5-8 p.m. It's on view until the closing reception, Friday, April 3, from 5:30-9 p.m. The Potsketch Gala is Saturday, April 11, at the University Center Ballroom at UM. Tickets are $55 per person for members or $60 per person for non-members.
Go to theclaystudioofmissoula.org for more information.
Zootown Arts Community Center
Mini Show Auction Exhibition
Lots and lots of small pieces of art add up during the Mini Show, the annual fundraiser for the Zootown Arts Community Center.
The nonprofit will show off what they've lined out starting on Friday, from the little pieces (i.e. affordably priced) to the select number of normal (or "mega) pieces. The theme is "Over the Rainbow," alluding to their new digs on West Main Street that the auction will help pay for.
Swing over from 5-8 p.m. The auction is Saturday, March 28, at the Wilma. Tickets are $75 per person. Go to zootownarts.org for more information. It's sold out in the past.
Radius Gallery
Dawn Candy, Chris Maynard, Duane Slick and Kaori Takamura, "The Universe is You"
The new Radius Gallery building will host its second-ever show with a group of four artists in an exhibition titled, "The Universe is You."
Duane Slick, an instructor at Rhode Island School of Design, draws on his Meskwaki roots for paintings like his "Coyote" series, in which a traditional figure is put through permutations and variations. Kaori Takamura's dense but pleasing typographical works have been auctioned off at the Missoula Art Museum's annual auction. The gallery has previously show Chris Maynard's hypnotic cut-feather sculptures and Alberta artist Dawn Candy's plushly decorated ceramics are likely new to most Missoula residents.
The show will be up through April 18 in the Radius Gallery's brand-new building at 120 N. Higgins.
Museums
Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org: Featured March 10-31: "Perfect Portraits" with Diana Neville Knowles.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine." "The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher" by Stephen Glueckert. Through May 10: "Leiser's Footsteps," exhibit covering the history of Missoula's original Jewish citizens and their contribution to Missoula's growth and culture.
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through April 10: "Looking at the Landscape," the work of Dale Beckman and Richard Thompson.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through June 20: "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature." Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.
Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com: In March: Mixed-media sculpture by Bill Ryder. Opening reception, March 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring live music by Susan Morgan.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through March: "Raku Rendezvous 2020," ceramics by the Thorstenson family of Missoula with guest works by students of Lowell Elementary. Artist's reception, March 6, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
The Clay Studio, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509: Closing reception for International Cup 2020, March 6, 5:30 p.m. Featured March 20-April 3: Potsketch Auction Preview.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: First Friday, March 6, 5:30-8 p.m. featuring award winning Idaho artist Scott Switzer.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Featured in March: fly fishing, wildflowers and everything Montana watercolors and prints by Kelsey Walsh. First Friday reception, March 6, 5:30-8 p.m. Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FrontierSpace, 118 W. Pine St., 816-341-2992, frontierspace.org: First Friday, March 6, 5-9 p.m. featuring "A Language of Our Own Design," collaborative works by UM alums Claire Melli and Michael George Hansen.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. In March: "Circle of Nature," paintings by Sally Hickman plus decorated eggs with various techniques and styles by Kathy Howlett, Bob Howlett, Barbara Morrison, Judy Donovan, Elizabeth Serviss. First Friday reception, March 6, 5-9 p.m.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Celebrating its 15th year with new watercolors by Kendahl Jan Jubb, oil and pastel by Arthur Herring, acrylic paintings of Missoula by MScott Miller, wood fired ceramics by Richard Smith, abstract photography by Steve Michaels and watercolors by James Hoffmann. First Friday, March 6, with refreshments and live music. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.
Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through April 18: "This Universe is You," works by Dawn Candy (ceramics), Chris Maynard (cut feathers), Duane Slick (acrylic) and Kaori Takamura (mixed media). Opening reception, March 6, 5-7 p.m. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: First Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m. The Mini Show Silent Auction pieces go on display alongside the live auction pieces. Bidding on silent auction pieces will begin at the opening, while live auction pieces are reserved for the event. Featuring works by Theo Ellsworth, Tyler Krasowski, Carlin Bear Don't Walk, Monica Thompson, Robert Wilson, Jack Boyd, Patty Logan, M. Scott Miller, Richard Smith, Madeline Mikolon, Shalene Valenzuela, Jason Boehman, and many others. Plus featured in the Youth Gallery: paintings and drawings by 8-year-old Evelyn Hickey.
Art on view
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, 314 N. Higgins Ave., 721-4141: First Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Stillness," photography by Marcel Huijser.
Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In March: "Seeing is Feeling," photography by Brian T. Chaszar. First Friday, March 6.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: In March: "Homecoming," film photography by Halle Smith. First Friday, March 6.
City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave.: In March: "99¢" presented by Dillon Weickum. First Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m. Live DJ set by U.F.O. Queen, 6-8 p.m.
Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St., 360-8763: First Friday, March 6, 5-7 p.m. featuring artwork by students ages 3-15 from the Missoula International School.
The Dram Shop, 229 E. Front St.: First Friday, March 6, 5 p.m. featuring photography by Kayla McCormick. "Dreamstate" explores the "bad" side of photography. The use of limited focus, bokeh and blur create an image that elicits emotion and recalls memory, letting the viewer assign meaning to whatever they see based on their own experiences.
Engel & Volkers Western Frontier, 321 N. Higgins Ave., 926-3322: First Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring Cathy Richman with Delicate Hardware and Debbi Mahn with The Laughing Blackbird.
Global Leadership Initiative Lounge, University Center third floor, UM, 243-2019: March 27-May 16: "Art Under Pressure "Function and Form in Prints from the MMAC," curated European and American prints ranging from the 17th to early 20th century. Opening reception March 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway: First Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Art Meets Science," photography by Finn Cassidy.
Noteworthy Paper & Press, 219 S. Third St. W., 541-6683: First Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring jewelry from Shelby Ashton of The Offering.