March First Friday in Missoula: A photo guide to this month's openings

Coming on its heels is Potsketch, the nonprofit ceramic center's annual fundraiser, which features a few different types of work. First, the "potsketches" — dozens of artists are mailed a 5-by-5 inch piece of paper and invited to create a work. Some stick within the boundaries, others through it out entirely. Second, the auction features lots of ceramics by well-known artists. The preview exhibition opens on March 20, from 5-8 p.m. It's on view until the closing reception, Friday, April 3, from 5:30-9 p.m. The Potsketch Gala is Saturday, April 11, at the University Center Ballroom at UM. Tickets are $55 per person for members or $60 per person for non-members.

Go to theclaystudioofmissoula.org for more information.

Zootown Arts Community Center

Mini Show Auction Exhibition

Lots and lots of small pieces of art add up during the Mini Show, the annual fundraiser for the Zootown Arts Community Center.

The nonprofit will show off what they've lined out starting on Friday, from the little pieces (i.e. affordably priced) to the select number of normal (or "mega) pieces. The theme is "Over the Rainbow," alluding to their new digs on West Main Street that the auction will help pay for.