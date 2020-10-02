October First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com . Featured through Oct. 23: the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon, "Studies from the Figure." First Friday opening, Oct. 2, 5-9 p.m. There will be outdoor seating and refreshments and a limited number of people in the gallery at the same time. The group consists of Nancy Erickson, Stephanie Frostad, Kristi Hager, Becki Johnson, Beth Lo, Leslie Millar, Shari Montana, Linda Tawney, and Janet Whaley. Paintings and drawings in all types of media will be on display.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Murphy-Jubb Fine Art will be open First Friday, Oct. 2, for distanced art viewing. Kendahl Jan Jubb will be exhibiting new watercolors and MScott Miller will show new acrylic paintings of Missoula. Also, Arthur Herring will exhibit pastel and oil paintings and Richard Smith’s, wood-fired ceramics will be displayed as well as watercolor from James Hoffmann. The Pescaderos will play original rock music on the balcony from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Health rules: Hand sanitizer and gloves are provided and visitors are requested to wear a face mask (not provided). Occupancy is limited to 15 people, with no more than eight in any of the three rooms of the gallery. There is a sizable lobby outside the gallery. Online curbside and free home delivery is available in western Montana. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.