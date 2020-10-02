October First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

Museums
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: Museum building closed through October but the grounds and outbuildings are open to the public noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Guided tours available to small groups. Old fashioned apple pressing tours also available.
Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tour of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Oct. 31: "A Timeless Legacy 2020: Women Artists of Glacier National Park." Through Nov. 14: "Picturing Paradise: Cuadros from the Peruvian Women of Pamplona Alta." Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon, seniors only, noon-3 p.m. general public.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through Jan. 29: The Visiting Masterworks program will be displaying color-field painter Ellsworth Kelly's canvas "Green Black Blue," in the lobby of Gilkey Hall. Featured through Dec. 12: "Bookish," selections from the Dan Weinberg Collection, in the Meloy Gallery. Call 243-2522. Health rules: Masks required or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com. Featured in October: "Embracing Montana Forest Diversity," traditional pine needle basketry by Judy Arledge. Virtual opening reception hosted on MCAT's YouTube channel, Oct. 2 starting at 5 p.m. Online services: The website has a selection of jewelry and coffee mugs with more being added. Special options available for curbside delivery. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., limited people allowed in the gallery. Health rules: Limiting gallery access to enable easier social distancing. Masks required for customers and staff. Touching of art is discouraged, but any pieces that are handled will be isolated for disinfecting before replace it in the gallery.
Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: Open to public, 24/7 street access. "Missoula Redux" exhibit. Allez offers a public-access venue to promote the globally emerging art form of mural art with an innovative lighted alley-wall mounting system to offset muralistic art panels against a traditional brick narrative. Allez’s programming of fine arts in an urban alleyway setting of Missoula downtown sows more seeds of imagination and creation; fostering inclusion and ownership that leads to individual happiness and a thriving community. Health rules: Allez had not originally planned to begin exhibits until the fall, but the pandemic alerted us to the sudden depletion of the arts in our community. Because of this, they decided to premier earlier to give a little light back to Missoula. Viewers do not need to enter an indoor environment and can adequately socially distance from each other.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Featured in October: "Honor/Remember II," mixed media group exhibition in conjunction with Missoula's annual Festival of Remembrance. Honoring Life, Remembering the Dead. Painting, printmaking, fibers, drawing, ceramics. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Health rules: Customers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and practice social distancing. Maximum occupancy of 12 customers.
The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Featured in October: "Currents," featuring works of Chris Alveshere, Ben Blackwood, Lane Champman and Sara Catapano, long term residents at the Clay Studio of Missoula. Socially distanced outdoor reception, Oct. 2. Hours: 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Health rules: Students, members and visitors are asked to wear masks while on premises. The capacity in the gallery will be limited and hand sanitizer will be available. Ask attendants for help with artwork.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: The Dana Gallery is featuring its 18th annual Dana Gallery Paint Out, with works by by Dudley Dana, Ray Kobald, Lori McNee, David Mensing, Caleb Meyer, Anna Moore, Robert Moore, Davi Nelson, Clay Pape, Patricia Robinson-Grant, Robert Schlegel, Janet Sullivan, Scott Switzer, Cody White, Garth Williams, and R. David Wilson. Visit danagallery.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Taking appointments for private gallery visit and basement tour. Health rules: Gallery is proceeding with cautious hygiene and sanitation efforts and staff will be wearing masks or protective gear when assisting customers. Individual customers to enter at their own comfort during this period of time. Hand sanitizer is available for visitors, and there are markings 6 feet from the desk where the staff processes sales. The gallery will not exceed over 50 people visiting at one time.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Frame of mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Now open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. Featured through Oct. 23: the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon, "Studies from the Figure." First Friday opening, Oct. 2, 5-9 p.m. There will be outdoor seating and refreshments and a limited number of people in the gallery at the same time. The group consists of Nancy Erickson, Stephanie Frostad, Kristi Hager, Becki Johnson, Beth Lo, Leslie Millar, Shari Montana, Linda Tawney, and Janet Whaley. Paintings and drawings in all types of media will be on display.
Gallery of Visual Arts, first floor of Social Science Building, UM, 243-2813, umt.edu/art/: Featured through Oct. 22: 2020 Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Thesis Exhibition. Participating artists are Sam Chadwick, Rose Gitlin, Madelyn Goffena, Nicolle Hamm, Elizabeth Huegelmann, Riley Kral, Alexander Lee, Cheryl Lehman, Mary McCormick, Jacob Monroe, Stella Nall, Jenna Parker, Kammi Pilati, Alicia Solis, and Zoe Sykora. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Murphy-Jubb Fine Art will be open First Friday, Oct. 2, for distanced art viewing. Kendahl Jan Jubb will be exhibiting new watercolors and MScott Miller will show new acrylic paintings of Missoula. Also, Arthur Herring will exhibit pastel and oil paintings and Richard Smith’s, wood-fired ceramics will be displayed as well as watercolor from James Hoffmann. The Pescaderos will play original rock music on the balcony from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Health rules: Hand sanitizer and gloves are provided and visitors are requested to wear a face mask (not provided). Occupancy is limited to 15 people, with no more than eight in any of the three rooms of the gallery. There is a sizable lobby outside the gallery. Online curbside and free home delivery is available in western Montana. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Featured through Oct. 30: "A Gesture Waves on Us," artwork by John Isaiah Pepion, Sue Tirrell and Elizabeth Jean Younce. Hours: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. First and last hours reserved for those who want the gallery to themselves. Also by appointment. Health rules: Up to four visitors sharing a biosphere can visit the three gallery rooms. Bring a mask; stay 6 feet from those not in your group; hand sanitizer available; we’ll allow one group per group. Visitors should be mindful of the stairwell. Notify desk attendant before going up and ring bell before coming down to get the “all clear” signal. Online shop available for its current exhibitions and represented artists, and they are open by appointment.
University Center Gallery, UM, 243-5564, umt.edu/art/: Featured through Oct. 23: 2020 Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Thesis Exhibition. Participating artists are Tennessee Glenn, Megan Hult, Morgan Legare, Jules Lucero and Brady Monk. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Public reception, Oct. 2, 5-8 p.m.: featuring the Sixth Annual Missoula Monster Project, a collaboration between school children and adult artists. Masks required. A virtual opening will be held Oct. 5. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Health rules: All ZACC staff will wear masks and ask that customers do as well. They are following all sanitizing and disinfecting best practices as suggested by the CDC, FDA, and local health department. ZACC staff will bring sanitized paint brushes and glazes, and ask people to remain seated as much as possible. They also ask that any out-of-state customers to have self-quarantined for 14 days prior to visiting. No cash. Credit cards only.
Art on view
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Dining room is open for socially distanced service. On view: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: Featured in September: Stella Nall, “Process Pieces,” abstract paintings made primarily with recycled or reused materials, with thematic concerns relating to loss, grief, environmental degradation, mental illness, contemporary impacts of settler colonialism and racism.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!