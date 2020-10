October First Friday museums, galleries and art on view

335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org : Through Dec. 19: "Beautiful Sky Golf Course," a video installation by Gaku Tsutaja. Through Dec. 19: "Witness to Wartime: The Painted Diary of Takuichi Fujii." Through Oct. 15: "Jay Laber: Reborn Rez Wrecks." Through Jan. 9: Doug Turman, "Curious," a selection of the artist's whimsical, romantic etchings and paintings on paper. Through Dec. 31: "Love Letters to the Collection," featuring pieces of art from the Contemporary American Indian Collection, with pieces added over time with responses from selected participants, plus the opportunity for the public to respond. In the Art Park, "Jay Laber: Reborn Rez Wrecks," a selection of large-scale junk-metal sculptures by the late Blackfeet artist.The museum building is open to a maximum of 25 visitors in the galleries at any given time; visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and remain 6 feet apart. The building is arranged with a "one-way" viewing experience, wherein patrons will take the elevator to the upper floors and use the stairs to descend.Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.