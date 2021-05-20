Things to Do: Imagine Nation celebration, Dana Gallery's 'Our Town'

Here’s a guide to some upcoming arts events in Missoula in the week ahead.
Imagine Nation’s anniversary
(Saturday, May 22)
The community center-slash-brewery is marking its sixth year with a lineup of live events and music, plus the release of four limited edition anniversary beers.
Take note: The brewery is only seating people outside right now, so the events are weather dependent (i.e. projected rain and cold) and could get moved to Sunday. Check the brewery’s social media accounts for updates.
Friday:
2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Musician Chris Pumphrey will perform as part of the Big Sky Fringe Festival.
Saturday:
10 a.m.-noon: Drum circle and African drumming performance. (This could move inside the community center with limited capacity and masking if weather doesn’t cooperate.)
12:30-2 p.m.: Panel discussion: “The Hill We Climb: Creating A More Just Society in a Post-COVID World”
Music with Imagine Ireland: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic: 2-6 p.m.
Food from the Kamoon Arabian Cuisine truck: 5-7:45 p.m.
Music from the Fertile Crescent: 5:30-7:45 p.m.
Sunday:
1 p.m.: An unclassifiable performance by the Pandemic Players, who present “Imagination and the Monsters,” as part of the Big Sky Fringe Festival. Tickets are $7, go to bigskyfringefestival.org.
ZACC Mini Show
(Saturday, May 22)
The Zootown Arts Community Center is raising money as it looks to a more normal summer in its new building on Main Street. The nonprofit's in-person auction at Ten Spoon is sold out, but you can continue bidding on silent auction pieces online through Saturday. Head to zootownarts.org to check out pieces by artists, from veterans to emerging creators.
Dana Gallery’s ‘Our Town’
(Saturday, May 22)
The gallery is opening a new juried exhibition, “Our Town,” that features more than 100 pieces by over 70 artists from around the state.
They “called for inspired artworks that speak to Montana’s rich history and sense of community and documents our important landmarks; man-made and otherwise.”
The open house is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and the show stays on view through July 3. Normal hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Go to danagallery.com for more information.
Big Sky Fringe Festival
(Through May 23)
The first annual iteration of the long tradition of creative and out-there theatrical arts continues, with live and virtual events from local, regional and national creators.
Head to bigskyfringefestival.org to see the full lineup.
Open AIR closing reception
(Thursday, May 27)
It’s your last chance to see art made during residences around Montana last year through the Open AIR program. At the closing reception for “Flourish: Come Hell or Highwater,” you’ll have the chance to view not just the visual art, but hear readings from Claire Compton, Taylor Stein and Cassie Sevigny, and see a screening of a dance film by Carrie Richer from 6-7 p.m. The event as a whole runs from 5-8 p.m. at Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St.