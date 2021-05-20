Things to Do: Imagine Nation celebration, Dana Gallery's 'Our Town'

Big Sky Fringe Festival

Open AIR closing reception

It’s your last chance to see art made during residences around Montana last year through the Open AIR program. At the closing reception for “Flourish: Come Hell or Highwater,” you’ll have the chance to view not just the visual art, but hear readings from Claire Compton, Taylor Stein and Cassie Sevigny, and see a screening of a dance film by Carrie Richer from 6-7 p.m. The event as a whole runs from 5-8 p.m. at Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St.