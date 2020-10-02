Things to do in Missoula: First Friday, UM theater on Zoom, Zootown Cabaret

October First Friday openings
Wildfire Ceramic Studio Grand Opening
(Friday, Oct. 2)
Missoula's newest ceramic studio is hosting a grand opening alongside its first juried exhibition. "Plasticity" features local artists, as well as clay makers from around the country.
"Plasticity celebrates and explores the tradition and innovative techniques artists are using to create ceramic art today," according to the studio's website. The exhibition is juried by Missoula artist Molly Rivera.
The reception runs from 5-9 p.m. and masks are required inside. Two people will be allowed inside the gallery space at a time. For more information, visit wildfireceramicstudio.com.
Missoula Monster Project at ZACC
(Friday, Oct. 2)
The Missoula Monster Project features images of creatures created by kids and reproduced by local adult artists. Each child's monster is given to three artists who then recreate the work in their own medium. The Zootown Arts Community Center collaboration is in its sixth year.
An in-person gallery opening is set for 5-8 p.m. Masks are required and the ZACC will be monitoring building capacity. The monsters will be on display through October.
Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon at Gallery 709
(Friday, Oct. 2)
Gallery 709 has extended the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon annual show, "Studies From the Figure," through Oct. 23, offering an opportunity for a second First Friday opening. The women's artist group has been meeting twice-monthly for more than 30 years, drawing and painting the female figure.
New murals up at Allez!
(Ongoing)
If you didn't get a chance to check out the new murals up at Allez!, the alley gallery off Higgins Avenue, between the Radius Gallery and the Merc hotel, now is your chance.
The second installation for the new venture is called “Missoula Redux,” which alludes to the gallery building’s first incarnation as photographer Rollin H. McKay’s McKay Art Company. The Allez! team recruited six local artists and provided them with a historic photo by McKay or F.M. Ingalls that they could manipulate (digitally or analogue) in their own style. Many of the artists work in contemporary styles, so expect unconventional views on the Missoula of old. The artists are Courtney Blazon, Marlo Crocifisso, Anne Cruikshank, Jesse DeRosier, Theo Ellsworth, Lillian R. Nelson, and Jenna Parker.
The images were then professionally enlarged and printed at mural scale for your socially distanced outdoor viewing pleasure.
UM Drama streams a D&D-themed play
(Oct. 2-Oct. 4, 11)
The theater season at the University of Montana will go on, albeit with some adaptations for the pandemic era.
Thankfully, the first show UM had picked for the fall, “She Kills Monsters,” has been adapted by its playwright for Zoom. The cast has been rehearsing remotely and will perform with the aid of props and Zoom backgrounds. Conveniently for viewers during the pandemic, Qui Nguyen’s play lends itself to the format — it centers on a teenager who, after losing her sister, dives into her Dungeons and Dragons notebook to explore her “safe haven,” according to a UM news release. The show will be streamed at set times, but is subject to light editing and post-production while honoring the spirit of a theater show versus a movie.
The evening shows run Friday-Saturday, Oct. 2-3, and Oct. 7-10 at 7:30 p.m., plus two 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 4, and Oct. 11, both Sundays.
The show will be recorded and streamed at the set times through a professional-grade platform. Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice. Tickets are $12 regular, $8 students, $10 for faculty/staff and $8 for seniors.
Zootown Cabaret outdoor concert
(Saturday, Oct. 3)
The University of Montana's Zootown Cabaret is holding a free concert outside the Prescott House on campus called "Break From the Line" to celebrate musical theater by women and BIPOC composers.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance. The show starts at 6 p.m.
'Footloose' at Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, Oct. 8)
The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.
The capacity is limited and seating is spaced out on the field via designated “squares” outlined on the grass. You can buy a 10-by-10-foot pod for four people or a 20-by-20 pod for eight. There are premium and general admission seats available, too. To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Food and beverages are available for purchase and masks are required while on the concourse.
