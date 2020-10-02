Things to do in Missoula: First Friday, UM theater on Zoom, Zootown Cabaret

UM Drama streams a D&D-themed play

Thankfully, the first show UM had picked for the fall, “She Kills Monsters,” has been adapted by its playwright for Zoom. The cast has been rehearsing remotely and will perform with the aid of props and Zoom backgrounds. Conveniently for viewers during the pandemic, Qui Nguyen’s play lends itself to the format — it centers on a teenager who, after losing her sister, dives into her Dungeons and Dragons notebook to explore her “safe haven,” according to a UM news release. The show will be streamed at set times, but is subject to light editing and post-production while honoring the spirit of a theater show versus a movie.