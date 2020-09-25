Things to do in Missoula: Virtual play, jazz at the Wilma, true-crime podcast

Thankfully, the first show UM had picked for the fall, “She Kills Monsters,” has been adapted by its playwright for Zoom. The cast has been rehearsing remotely and will perform with the aid of props and Zoom backgrounds. Conveniently for viewers during the pandemic, Qui Nguyen’s play lends itself to the format — it centers on a teenager who, after losing her sister, dives into her Dungeons and Dragons notebook to explore her “safe haven,” according to a UM news release. The show will be streamed at set times, but is subject to light editing and post-production while honoring the spirit of a theater show versus a movie.

The evening shows run Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m., plus two 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 4, and Oct. 11, both Sundays.

The show will be recorded and streamed at the set times through a professional-grade platform. Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice. Tickets are $12 regular, $8 students, $10 for faculty/staff and $8 for seniors.

Alley mural unveiling

(Friday, Sept. 25)

Catch more local art outdoors in the Allez! mural alley off Higgins Avenue, between the Radius Gallery and the Merc hotel.