Karoline Sleichter, owner of the food truck Sagebrushers and Savages in Gardiner, offers “Fresh Beginnings” for “Fantastic Endings.” Inside an imperial blue trailer on Second Street, just kitty-corner from the Roosevelt Arch, she specializes in French fries made from local potatoes along with burgers, stir-fries, and chicken tikka.

“I want to focus on quality, organic and fresh, locally sourced food,” Sleichter said during a recent visit.

The name for her business comes from the history she learned while working at the park. In the early days, visitors to the national parks were divided into two groups: “dudes” and “sagebrushers.” Dudes were those who traveled by train and motor stage while sagebrushers were those who drove their own cars over the mountains. These days a “dude” is someone who stays in a lodge or motel while campers are “sagebrushers.”

The hired help is referred to as "savages," and are further subdivided by specialty. The dishwashers are called "pearl divers" while the waitresses take on the label of "heavers." Tent girls and chambermaids are known as "pillow punchers” with "gearjammers" or just "jammers" indicating drivers. Laundry girls are "bubble queens," while porters and bellboys are named "pack rats" or merely "rats."

The nicknaming dates back to the early 1900s and continues to this day.

Reflecting on her decision to open a food business, she said, “I was ready to leave the park after working there for 10 years. This was a good opportunity for me to work for myself.” Personally, she found most of the local restaurants had “inconsistent hours, bad food and not a lot of homemade options.”

“I started in the park in April of 2013 as a tour guide,” she said of coming to Montana from Sedona, Arizona, to lead tours on the Old Faithful buses and snow coaches. At the end of April last year, she embarked on her food business, only to have the floods hit six weeks later.

But Sleichter is making strides, bouncing back from the setbacks of last season.

On this partly cloudy day, I was hungry after driving south on Highway 89 from Livingston. The landscape picture-show of the Paradise Valley that I had just experienced left me awestruck. I felt joy at being able to drive into this town that is the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park, but at the same time, I felt a touch of sadness thinking back to the flooding of the Yellowstone River took away the road that accessed the town, shutting down businesses during the major tourist season, including Sleichter's.

I carefully looked for a space as tourists were everywhere. When I got out of my car, I heard a chorus of languages spoken by visitors from around the world. I walked toward the lot that now is home to Sagebrushers and Savages, and other mobile dining and drinking options including Red’s Blue Goose Saloon, Bear’s Brew, and Yellowstone Ice Cream.

The empty lot at the corner of Park and Main streets was the result of a fire on July 14, 2020, that started at the Two-Bit Saloon and burned down three restaurants and employee housing. For now, the space is the perfect place for al fresco dining with the park as the backdrop.

I decided on the veggie stir-fry with house-made teriyaki sauce. Since the French fries are the house specialty, I wanted to try them, so instead of having my vegetables served over rice, I chose to have everything served over the fried potatoes. Sleichter’s mother, Vickie, who is visiting from Kansas between Memorial week to Labor Day to help out, took my order and delighted in my substituting the potatoes for rice.

Sleichter said she goes through about 400 pounds of potatoes a week.

“We hand cut, peel, soak, rinse and par fry them.”

Although she wants to source locally, she is finding some challenges in getting 90-count potatoes. These tasty tubers are Russet Idaho potatoes that are oblong in shape with a creamy flesh. Their high-starch and low-water content make for fluffy mashed potatoes and are ideal for baking and turning into French Fries.

My food came on a large paper plate. Cut up broccoli crowns, julienned carrots and sliced mushrooms topped my French fries all tossed with the house-made teriyaki sauce. Sleichter makes the sauce in 2-gallon batches — a mixture of mirin, soy sauce, rice vinegar and fresh ginger and garlic.

I took my plate to a nearby picnic table and dug into a generous portion of al dente broccoli, browned mushrooms, and French fries enhanced by the teriyaki goodness. The dish was anchored by the fries and lifted by the freshness of the vegetables. The sauce was balanced — not too salty, sweet, or sour and carried a welcomed savoriness.

Sleichter hopes to expand her menu in the future as she finds more available local products, spurred on by the positive feedback of satisfied customers.