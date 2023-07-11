Stacey Orsted named her new restaurant the Wonderland Cafe in honor of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone was known as “Wonderland” even before it was a national park. The Northern Pacific Railroad promoted the park as a land of curiosities by publishing two brochures entitled “Alice’s Adventures in the New Wonderland” to entice visitors to come.

The cafe anchors the lodge by the same name located on the floors above. Found just around the bend from the Roosevelt Arch, the cafe serves “unique, farm to table and hand-crafted cuisine” with local Montana brews on tap. The day begins with breakfast pastries followed with lunch and dinner offered later on.

Gardiner has resurrected itself this season as the tourists are back. The COVID pandemic followed with the floods that closed the main road into town last year, tested the town’s resilience. Orsted is one of those businesses warriors that have fought the battle and created a wonderland for locals and visitors.

With businesses in Gardiner mostly catering to those visiting the park, the cafe operates in the summer, with shoulder seasons in spring and fall. The seasonality of service creates challenges for accessing fresh food as well as the remote location. For many restaurants and cafes in the tourist destination, it's been easier to order premade and frozen products for several reasons — from availability and storage to costs. As a result, over the years, there were limited fresh food offerings.

Orsted wanted to create a restaurant in Gardiner that was not the usual dark bar serving premade hamburgers and frozen pizza.

She came to Montana from Chicago in 2002 with her husband at the time who took a job in Bozeman.

“I never thought that I would move West. I came kicking and screaming. I have a background working with nonprofits," Orsted said of her doing work with juvenile diabetes and Lou Gehring’s Disease. “I wanted to make a life change and leave the issues of death and dying. I took a job with the Yellowstone Association as the head of development.”

The new position gave her the opportunity to meet people who wanted to make discoveries about the park through education.

As a vegetarian, Orsted found the local food “options horrible," she said. "There was pizza and fried bar food. When I was meeting with donors, I was lacking a place to do it comfortably. There were no gluten-free or vegetarian options.” For her, it was frustrating that restaurants did not offer house-made food and did not cater to dietary restrictions.

In wanting a place with healthier food options and a comfortable setting, she made the decision to open her own place. She wanted to create a space that people like her donors would enjoy, a place to linger over a cup of coffee, and somewhere where she could go with her girlfriends for a glass of wine. The concept of the restaurant with accommodations upstairs began in 2015.

“It took three years from concept to fruition,” Orsted said. She did her market research, talking to many local business owners such as the owners of Yellowstone Grill. Then she discovered that “there were not a lot of real estate opportunities.”

The Double Slide Saloon space became available. Orsted snagged it and has refashioned and renewed the space with rustic industrial touches. A stone fireplace anchors the high ceiling space with comfortable seating areas with couches and armchairs. The south-facing windows bring light into the room, comfortably decorated in an American West motif. Table and chairs, made of wood and metal, fill in the spaces in between.

“We salvaged roofing and flooring. I am very much into reusing materials,” she said.

During a recent visit, the restaurant was full. On most nights diners are lined up outside for a seat when the café reopens at 4:30 p.m. after closing at 3 post-lunch service. The waitstaff wear black T-shirts with the saying “Feed Your Soul” emblazoned on the back. Our server, Maddie Moore, a nursing student said she's on her third year working at the cafe while juggling work with a rafting company.

Chef Rachel Schleuter is at the helm in the kitchen.

“She was a chef in the park for 11 years,” Orsted said. “I cannot cook. I have a business background. I hire good staff. I give her lots of freedom.” Schleuter has used this latitude to go on field trips to meet with local producers, farmers and ranchers.

The menu at Wonderland is approachable with options of beef, a chicken breast, a house-made veggie burger, elk or bison. Our table ordered the ranch-fried pickles, jalapeno cornbread, lake trout (from Flathead Lake) and elk chili ("mac"). To wash all the bites down, there is a good selection of local brews.

Moore was everywhere — behind the bar, taking orders, and clearing plates, before she brought the fried pickles and cornbread to our table. The thinly sliced pickles come battered in a crispy breaded shell, encasing the juicy salty pickles inside. There are easily 50 slices with a cool ranch dressing on the plate. The warm cornbread is dusted with powdered sugar and crowned with a dollop of maple-infused mascarpone and garnished with several fried jalapeno slices. It's almost like cake and could be dessert.

The trout is pan-seared and topped with a yogurt dill mint sauce served with roasted broccoli and green beans, mashed potatoes, and a rich savory brown gravy. This dish speaks Montana. The elk chili mac is a generously proportioned dish for the hungry adventurer, coming with good chunks of elk, fresh pieces of tomato, black beans, and kidney beans with good amount of jack cheese with corkscrew pasta.

If you're in Gardiner this summer, make sure you get in line early for Wonderland Cafe's dinner.

The Wonderland Cafe is located right around the bend from the Roosevelt Arch leading into Yellowstone Park in Gardiner. The jalapeño cornbread is made with the cafe's famous recipe served with maple infused mascarpone garnished with fried jalapeños. The elk chili "mac" is a hearty dish made with cavatappi pasta, cheese sauce and elk chili made with generous ground elk, black and kidney beans, and finished with a Panko crumb top. The ranch fried pickles, enough to serve hungry adventurers, come with thinly sliced pickles battered with a crispy shell and served with ranch dressing. Server Maddie Moore brings a bowl of elk chili "mac" to the table. The hearty dish is made with cavatappi pasta, cheese sauce, and elk chili made with black and kidney beans and ground elk finished with a Panko crumb top. Executive Chef Rachel Schlueter stands tall at the pass heightened with a box so she can elevate her 4-foot 8-inch height to be able to direct the action in the kitchen. The lake trout is pan-seared fish from Flathead Lake served with a yogurt dill sauce, a fresh vegetable medley, and mashed potato and gravy or rice.