School is now out and parents are looking for constructive activities they can get their kids involved in. Cooking is one activity that children enjoy and it helps them learn a skill that will be useful now and into their adult life. You can begin with some basic recipes the kids may be interested in, such as wraps, pancakes, pasta, biscuits, macaroni and cheese and pizza.

There are some basics that are important to begin with, such as practicing good food safety, safe handling of equipment, how to read recipes and how to accurately measure ingredients. Before handling any food, make sure hands are washed with soap and water and the counters and cutting boards are clean. Paper towels and clean dish cloths should be available. Potholders should be at hand to use with hot pans. Wearing an apron will protect clothing.

Learning how to measure ingredients is important for recipe success. Liquid measuring cups are used for measuring liquids while nested measuring cups are used for dry ingredients. Measuring spoons can be used to measure dry or liquid ingredients, using the appropriate spoon for the amount required. Following are some recipes you could use for starters and there are many books available along with online resources.

Ham Pizza Snack

This pizza recipe is an easy one for kids to make since it uses the refrigerated biscuits rather than making the dough. The pizzas can be served individually as a snack or appetizer. To use for a complete meal, serve two pizzas with a salad and fresh fruit.

(Makes: 10)

Ingredients:

1 (7 1/2 oz.) package refrigerated biscuit dough

Non-stick spray coating

1/4 cup pizza sauce

2/3 cup ham, diced

2/3 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Directions:

Spray cookie sheet with non-stick spray. Separate biscuits; flatten on cookie sheet, leaving space between so edges do not touch. Spread 1 teaspoon pizza sauce on each biscuit. Top each biscuit with 1 tablespoon of diced ham and 1 tablespoon shredded cheese. Bake in a 400 degree oven 8 to 10 minutes or until biscuits are light brown and cheese is melted. Source: “Kids Pork Cookbook,” National Pork Board.

Kids First Mac and Cheese

This recipe is a simplified version of the savory classic mac and cheese that goes together, layer by layer. Rather than making the boxed variety, they can try this one instead.

(Serves: 6–8)

Ingredients:

1 pound elbow macaroni

Nonstick cooking spray

3 cups half-and-half or milk

12–18 slices American or Cheddar cheese

12 Ritz crackers

Salt, pepper, and paprika to taste

Directions:

Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni; stir and bring back to a boil. Lower the heat and cook until macaroni is tender, but still firm. Drain well. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan or a large casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon 1/3 of the pasta into the pan, then pour 1 cup of the half-and-half over the macaroni. Add 4 to 6 slices of the cheese on top the macaroni. Add two more layers of the pasta, half-and-half and cheese. Place the crackers in a zip-lock bag and crush. Add the salt, pepper and paprika to the crackers; sprinkle the crumb mixture on top of the cheese and pasta. Bake until mac and cheese is bubbly, about 30–40 minutes. Source: “Family Fun, Cooking With Kids,” Family Fun Experts.

Turkey Tacos

Kids love tacos and this recipe is a great version to try. Including the grated veggies is a healthy addition and everything is cooked in together with the meat and beans. If you don’t wish to use the purchased taco shells, corn tortillas could be used.

(Servings: 8)

Ingredients:

1 medium carrot or zucchini

1/4 medium head lettuce

7 oz. low-fat cheddar cheeses

1 (15 1/2 oz.) can low-sodium pinto beans

Non-stick cooking spray

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 (15 1/2 oz.) can chopped or crushed tomatoes, no salt added

1/2 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

16 regular size taco shells

Directions:

Wash, peel and grate carrot. Rinse and shred lettuce. Rinse, core and chop tomatoes. Grate cheese. In a colander, rinse and drain beans. Coat a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat on stove. Add turkey, breaking it up with a spatula and brown, stirring and breaking up the pieces more so it browns evenly. Add grated veggies, beans, canned tomatoes, chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, salt and pepper. Stir well. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until thickened, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. To assemble the tacos: add 2 tablespoons cooked meat mixture to each taco shell. Top with 1 tablespoon grated cheese, 1 tablespoon shredded lettuce, and 1 tablespoon chopped tomatoes. Source: “Cooking Matters”

Italian Bread

Most kids love to make bread and they enjoy working with the dough. Plus what is better than a fresh slice of bread.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 level teaspoon dried yeast

1 cup warm water

Flour for working surface

Margarine for greasing the bowl

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt (optional)

Directions:

Place the flour in a large bowl. Stir the yeast into the flour, then make a hollow in the middle of the flour. Pour the warm water into the hollow, along with 5 tablespoons of oil. Mix it into the flour with a wooden spoon. Continue mixing the flour, water oil and yeast until you get a soft dough which doesn’t stick to the sides of the bowl. A little more flour can be added if needed. Sprinkle flour onto a dry work surface. Dip a paper towel in margarine and grease the inside of the mixing bowl. Wash your hands. “Knead” the dough for 5 minutes and then put it into the greased bowl. To “Knead” the dough, use the heels of both hands to push the dough away, fold the dough in half, turn it around and repeat the process of pushing and turning the dough. Cover the bowl with plastic food wrap. Leave it in a warm place for an hour, until the dough is doubled in size. Knead the dough again to burst all the air bubbles that have formed inside the dough. Turn the dough onto a flat surface that has been sprinkled with a little flour. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough to make a circle about 10-inches in diameter. Put the dough onto a baking sheet that has been sprayed lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Rub oil onto a piece of food wrap and cover the bread. Leave the baking sheet in a warm area for about 20 minutes to rise. Take off the food wrap. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Brush the top of the bread with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle the top with sea salt. Put the baking sheet into the oven and bake until it is golden brown, about 25 minutes. Leave it on a wire rack to cool. Cut it into wedges to serve. The bread wedges can be split in half and filled with sandwich filling. Source: “The Usborne Beginner’s Cookbook,” Fiona Watt.