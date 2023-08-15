In the journals from the Lewis and Clark Expedition, Lewis writes on April 16, 1805, “… much pleased at having arrived at this long wished for spot.” When reading this quote, I wondered how we could wish for a place we never knew existed. This thought came to mind when I saw the quote displayed at the reception barn for Paws Up, the premier luxury ranch resort in Greenough. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined a place like this with 37,000 acres on the Blackfoot River and near the Bob Marshall Wilderness and even more, the adult-only compound of Green O and the food at its restaurant Social Haus.

My husband and I drove the 35 minutes northeast from Missoula on Highway 200 to arrive at the sign for the resort’s turnoff. We soon entered a pine-forested road leading to the large timber gate to the rustic reception barn for Paws Up. After telling the receptionist where we needed to be, a Lexus SUV arrived to lead us to our enclave as there were no signs to our destination.

Once at the entrance of Green O, the logo of concentric circles of a tree trunk on the opened metal gate cued us that we were close to our destination. After driving by a tiny herd of sheep statues with a green circle sprayed onto their coat, we stopped below an industrial black metal-framed building with wood ceilings flanked with massive windows. Carefully we bounded up the concrete steps mimicking flat boulders on a river toward the double wood door of Social Haus, the dining room and greeting area for Green O.

Immediately, Amy Hoeche appeared at the alcove to welcome us. We stepped into the house with pandoramic views into the surrounding forest. The center circular fireplace hemmed in by table seatings for two continued the theme of the concentric circles, but it was to the north where the star attraction was found. The open kitchen guarded by a semicircular wall edged by bar seating to one side was where culinary magic took place.

Executive Chef Brandon Cunningham, who has been at the helm for two years, said his intent is for guests to have fun with the food.

Paws Up is “viewed as an adults’ summer camp," he said. “I don’t want a juxtaposition of this rugged outdoor experience of adventures to butt into a stuffy fine dining approach, so we have fun with the menu.”

We had mistakenly arrived an hour early, but were immediately invited to join in the fun. When the “snacks & such” menu came before me, I stopped at the first choice of chips and dip. There is nothing better than the idea of a bag of potato chips with a tub of onion dip while on vacation. Since we were already sinning, we ordered the cheesy poofs. Petite greens, popcorn chicken and a wagyu smash burger were some of the other options.

Of how the menu came about, Cunningham said it was “a little bit more kitschy or inspired by McDonalds, bar food, frozen TV dinners, things like that. So, for me that sets the tone for the meal, and again shows the guests that they can sit back and relax. We don’t take ourselves too seriously here.”

But does a wizard ever take himself too seriously? Does he not find delight and satisfaction in making transformations and creating enchantments?

The chips arrived thick-cut and fried to a crisp, dusted with a house-made sour cream and onion powder to be completed with a crème fraiche caviar dip, topped with a quenelle of Beluga sturgeon eggs. The light and airy cheesy poofs or smoked gouda fritters, sprinkled with generous feathery flakes of parmesan, came lightly coated with a honey-mustard powder that released sweetness upon first bite to a crescendo of mustard flavor.

Felleo Dias led us to our accommodations, Tree Haus 3, a short walk uphill from Social Haus. After entering into the modern industrial rustic metal, wood and glass structure, we wound our way up the spiral staircase to the first level, stepping into our own perch amongst the trees. One more level up was our slumber nest for the night.

(At Green O, the maximum capacity is 24 guests in 12 individual houses. When there is availability, outside diners can make reservations online for dinner.)

Cunningham beckoned from the Pacific Northwest, born in Auburn, Washington.

“Well, I grew up with a mother, god bless her soul, who was an absolutely awful cook," he said.

To this day, he cannot eat mushrooms because canned mushrooms “were in everything we ate.” His first memory of cooking was “making spaghetti sauce, and cooking for the family.”

“I didn’t have anyone who I looked up to until I started cooking professionally," he said. "It just came naturally when I got a little bit older.”

After dropping out of college (he was studying psychology and history at Southern Oregon University in Salem), he took a job washing dishes. From there he quickly started working on the line, learning how to cook. Instead of spending money on culinary school, Cunningham took the hands-on approach to learning and honing his skills, cooking with leaders in the culinary field in Portland, with who Cunningham called his “Mount Rushmore of mentors and idols”: Jason French of Ned Ludd, Justin Woodward of Castagna and Matt Sigler of Renata.

At Social Haus, Cunningham said, “Our menu is approachable," through which he wants diners to “have food in a different way than they have before.”

Although offerings at dinner can be ordered a la carte, we opted for the nine-course tasting menu. Each course is titled with two words, partly honoring the couples who visit, but also to allow the kitchen flexibility in creating each dish. With guests who stay for an extended time, the kitchen must be innovative in not repeating a course.

The amuse course of “fish & chips” was not the battered filet of cod served on a mound of fries wrapped in newspaper. Instead, it was a play on fish sticks with a finger-size rice flour-battered piece of cod, topped with a cod skin chicharron and dusted with a dill and onion powder. This dish included a dollop of crème fraiche dill sauce presented on the side.

The first course, named “beet & huckleberry,” played on the traditional beef tartar, combining roasted beets with an A1-style sauce and black garlic topped with beet chips. Just enough pepper numbed the tongue. The thin beet chips on top snapped upon each bite giving the dish a balance of texture.

The second course of “sockeye & cucumber” shined with the colors of summer. It featured salmon lox with halved dragon’s egg cucumber, salmon roe and nasturtium leaves on top of a buttermilk sauce.

The "wagyu & special sauce” course showcased Cunningham’s beguiling skills as a technician, showman and humorist. A heated black river rock brushed with beef fat and mustard oil arrived at the table accompanied with a plate of house-made mini buns, thin squares of A5 Hokkaido Wagyu beef, truffled American cheese, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise-based secret sauce. After sizzling our meat on the hot rock, we assembled our “burger,” as this dish was a play on the McDonald Big Mac. Then a glass of Nicolas Feuillatte champagne only made this course more fun.

The “salmon & fennel” course, featuring fennel pureed, roasted and fanned into a flower, and “duck & carrot” highlighted with speckles of sea buckthorn and carrot powder completed the savory dishes. The interlude of “ground cherry & champagne” highlighted yellow ground cherries in gel and iced form with savory and salty notes. “Pluot & yuzu” came with sliced fresh plums, plum transformed into caviar, crumble, and cheesecake. Finally, the piece de resistance was “chocolate & sesame,” a chocolate taco of an almond and sesame seed shell encasing a Viennese cake finished with chocolate coffee crumble and salt crystals.

Breakfast the next morning included a variety of options: cereal milk donuts, sourdough French toast with huckleberry jam, chamomile-yogurt, and chicken fried steak. I opted for the savory Japanese pancake, okonomiyaki, with roasted pork belly, while my husband chose the breakfast sandwich with pork breakfast sausage, house-made American cheese, and egg frittata on an English muffin.

All fueled up and happy, we hit the Blackfoot River for a half-day of fly fishing with Max Zingler and managed to bring in about 20 fish, rainbows and browns, between the two of us. Of course, I wondered what other adventures such as river rafting, horseback riding, ATV excursions, rappelling and many other activities might have been.

With our appetites returning in the early afternoon, Joe devoured a smash burger made with “haus-ground wagyu beef” while I ordered the chilled corn curry soup garnished with fried peanuts, fresh basil, mint and cilantro finished with Aleppo oil. Flavors exploded while textures balanced between the soup’s creamy smoothness and nuts’ crunchiness. My celery root Reuben held every nuance of the traditional sandwich and I did not miss the corn beef.

Now I am much more pleased knowing I can wish for this spot of Green O at Paws Up with a playland of outdoor activities and a wizard in the Social Haus kitchen.