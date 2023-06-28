Calling something a “flatbread” may be one of the broadest culinary terms on the planet. The range of possibilities within that word is so diverse. It’s like talking about an “automobile” and assuming the listener has an idea of the make, size, color, age or other details about the vehicle.

There is a “flatbread” made in every part of the world. Every single pocket. There can be some similarities here and there, but the ingredients often vary vastly. Naan, pita, lefse, injera, tortillas, matzo, frybread, pizza — they are all flatbreads. The main ingredient can be wheat flour, corn flour, rice flour, roots, or ground up pulses. Some are leavened while others are not. So many tasty options.

So why have a column at all on flatbread when a single recipe can almost be more exclusionary than having no recipe at all? I have a couple of reasons. This one recipe is intended to open doors rather than shut them. In trying this flatbread I have developed over many years, I hope it will intrigue readers to explore other flatbread horizons. Plus, I happen to think this recipe is pretty darn good and suitable for so many purposes.

This recipe is a leavened flatbread made from regular flour. The yoghurt in the dough gives it wonderful flavor. It is cooked on a stovetop, making it easy to achieve for any home cook. And there are ways to adapt it to fit your preferences on texture — chewy, soft, crisp, or a little bit of all those things.

I use this flatbread recipe to pair with hummus, a spicy Ethiopians red lentil dip, to make beef kebab sandwiches, falafel sandwiches, and so much more. I have recipes for all of those things handy, some of which have already been featured in this column. If you want any of those, feel free to message me and ask on Instagram where you can find me at @intermediatechef.

If you can master this flatbread, your family and friends will be asking you to make it all the time.

Flatbread

Servings: 6 rounds of 6-8 inches

Ingredients:

1/2 cup lukewarm water

1 teaspoon dry active yeast

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup room temp plain yoghurt

2 cups of flour (plus more for handling dough)

Olive oil

Directions:

This recipe can be done by hand or with a stand mixer that uses a dough hook. If you are working with it by hand, keep in mind the dough is a bit sticky when you knead it.

Mix the 1/2 cup lukewarm water, honey and yeast together in a small bowl and allow the yeast to activate — about 5 minutes. In a larger bowl, combine the 2 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Add the liquid mixture and room temperature yoghurt to the larger bowl and combine. Mix for 2-3 minutes. Drizzle a little olive oil on the top and rub it on the outside of the dough. Cover with a damp towel and allow to double in size in a warm place — about 1-2 hours.

Divide the dough into six equal portions and form into balls. The dough will be sticky still, which is done to prevent the flatbread from being too tough. To handle the dough, use plenty of flour.

With a rolling pin and plenty of bench flour sprinkled on the outside, roll each ball out into circles of about 6-8 inches. If you want the bread to poof and have big bubbles, roll it to about 3/8-inch thick. If you want the bread to be crispier and thin, roll it to between 1/4- and 1/8-inch thick. Allow the rolled bread to rest for about 10 minutes.

While your dough is resting, heat a large non-stick pan to medium to medium-high heat. When the pan is fully heated, place one of your flattened rounds in the pan and cover with foil. Allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes, or until there are brown circles dotting the dough on the cooked side and bubbles forming on top. Flip and allow it to cook for another 2-3 minutes with the foil on.

When each flatbread is done, place on a plate with a slightly damp paper towel on the bottom and over the top. They are best when served just a few minutes after they are done cooking, but you can place them once cooled in a large Ziploc bag and have them stay good for a day.