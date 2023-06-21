Some of the best dishes pull inspiration and ingredients from multiple corners of the world — fusion food at its finest. That is how you get these fresh and delicious black beluga “Brazil bowls” that have contributions from four continents.

Rice and beans are a staple in many parts of the globe. Brazil, the largest country in South America, definitely falls in this camp where “feijoada,” a black bean and pork stew, is poured over rice and can include various other toppings. That hearty dish serves as the main inspiration for this altered version that replaces the traditional black beans with a quick-cooking black beluga lentil that is grown right here in Montana.

Once you use the black beluga lentils, you’ll be thinking of other ways they can replace black beans. They don’t require any pre-soak, cook in about a half hour, and they hold their small shape very well compared to some other lentil varieties. And from a nutrition standpoint, they beat black beans in protein, vitamin B6, folate, iron, potassium, zinc and more.

A beloved spice blend is how two other continents get pulled into this recipe. “Piri Piri” (also called peri-peri) is a famous Portuguese sauce or spice mixture that is based primarily off of the African bird’s-eye chili. Other common additions to these blends include garlic, citrus peel, oregano, paprika, onion, pepper, bay leaves and more. Using this spice as the basis to flavor some of the co-stars in this dish is how you get to pull in four continents. Some grocery stores may carry a piri piri blend in their spice aisles, or you can order it online.

The piri piri is used in this recipe to spice up grilled chicken and roasted sweet potato, providing a tasty kick to the dish. Adding pico, fresh cilantro and an avocado crema are the bright, herby and creamy toppings that only elevate this satisfying dish even more. These bowls are great for a lot of different diets because they are gluten-free and can be 100% vegetarian if a person doesn’t add the chicken to their bowl. Any way you assemble yours, its guaranteed to be satisfying.

The directions for prep have instructions for each individual component. Read them well so you can coordinate the timing to ensure it all comes together all at once.

Black Beluga Brazil Bowls

(Serves 4-5 people)

Ingredients:

1 cup Timeless black beluga lentils

1 red onion

One bunch cilantro

2 regular sized sweet potatoes

1 tablespoons cumin

Piri Piri spice blend

2 cups long grain rice

4 Limes

Olive oil

1 ripe avocado

1 large tomato

1 small jalapeño

1 large clove of garlic

2 chicken breasts

2/3 cup half & half

Directions:

CHICKEN: Marinate two chicken breasts with 1/4 cup olive oil, salt, pepper, 1 tbsp of piri piri spice blend and the juice of one lime for 1-2 hours in the fridge. About 15 minutes before serving the bowls, grill the chicken, set aside to rest. Chop into ½ to ¾-inch pieces and add the juice of half a lime and 2 tablespoons of cilantro and mix.

LENTILS: Finely dice one red onion. Take one cup of it and sauté it in one tablespoon of olive oil on medium heat. After five minutes, add one large clove of minced garlic and 1 tablespoon cumin, and sauté another two minutes. Add 4 cups of water and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt. Bring to a boil. Add 1 cup Timeless Black Beluga Lentils and reduce heat to low and cover with a lid. This should cook for 1/2 hour. Hit it with the juice of half a lime once cooked and taste for seasoning levels. Adjust according to your tastes.

SWEET POTATOTES: Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Peel two regular sized sweet potatoes and cube into 3/4-inch pieces. Mix well with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of piri piri spice blend. Place on a foil-lined baking tray and roast for 20 minutes. Pull the tray out and turn the pieces of sweet potato over and roast for another 15-20 minutes until there is nice browning.

PICO: Dice one large tomato into 1/2-inch pieces. Finally chop one jalapeño pepper, removing the seeds and pith if you want to bring the heat level down. Chop 2 tablespoons of fresh cilantro. Combine these ingredients with 1/2 cup of your finely diced red onion and the juice of half of a lime. Season with salt to taste.

RICE: Cook two cups of long grain rice according to package instructions.

AVOCADO CREMA: In a blender, add your peeled, seeded and chopped avocado with 2/3 cup of half and half, the zest of one lime and 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro and blend until smooth. If it needs more liquid, you can add the juice of a half of a lime.

Combine these elements while ingredients are hot and top with the avocado crema and a wedge of lime.