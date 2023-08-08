Alas, tart cherries have come and gone — as ephemeral as a mayfly hatch. I hope you had the forethought, as I did, to buy as many pie cherries as you could for freezing. Winter will be that much cozier if you can whip up a cherry tart in December, or January, surely by March. The head-scratcher for me is why can you so rarely find them in the supermarket frozen food section? Red tart cherries (odd, that a "tart" cherry differs from a "cherry tart") bake up very well, much better than most frozen fruits. Naturally, my favorite cherry tart is the Baking Wizard's tart with a streusel topping — see https://thebakingwizard.com/sour-cherry-streusel-tart/. The Wiz even provides a brief but cogent paragraph on how to freeze the cherries.

The tart is fairly simple and easy to make, but you've heard that line before. It might seem complicated at first, but it's quite logical and one practice run will put you into the delightful position of making your own version — that moment when you think you might be a creative baker yourself. That's what good recipes do for you.

My primary adjustment is substituting erythritol for the sugar. Nowadays you can even get a brown sugar substitute, which I heartily recommend. Sour or tart cherries, as you quickly realize, definitely require sweetening, but it doesn't have to be the massive tsunami of sweetening of yore.

One of the advantages of using frozen cherries is that you have pitted them already. Myself, I took the step of acquiring a mechanical pitter; a worthy purchase, believe me. My hands were not going to survive using a simple hand-held pitter for 6 lbs. of cherries. Still, pits will be missed; a stony tart could enrich a beaver's dentist. So don't forget to alert all eaters — nibble, don't bolt.

As always, I read the Wiz's recipes closely, and if I come across something I can't fathom, I query the Wiz at his website. Why do we add 3 tablespoons of chilled shortening to all that butter in the crust dough? The Wiz replies that it helps to keep the crust from getting tough. It's a hedge against the activation of gluten, which is undesirable in crusts.

The Wiz also suggests that canned cherries can be used. For me that's a last resort. Frozen cherries are pretty good, but the canned ones get pale and lose firmness. If you must use them they can be assisted by adding a handful of dried cherries. Unsweetened dried cherries are now available online. I use them for a number of things: salads, or to enrich hot cereal.

I was delighted to suggest to the Wiz that the trimmings of the basic crust should be set aside, refrigerated if need be, and used to decorate the streusel topping. My first application was to roll out that small ball of trimmings into a disc and cut it into slices which then can be applied as a faux lattice. I found that amusing, but it also seems appropriate somehow. My dear Jean suggested cutting the disc up with cookie cutters — stars, crescent moons, flowers, etc.

Cut out a child's name! It's just a shame to throw away good dough and the Wiz gracefully agreed.

Fresh cherries are gone, but there is more to the story. Alas, this is also my farewell column. It was a great pleasure to write them and I hope it was enjoyed by readers as much as I enjoyed doing it. I thank the Missoulian for the opportunity.