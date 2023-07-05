You can buy a variety of tortillas in the store, but you can also whip up your own anytime to use for tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, quesadillas or any of the other dishes they are used for.

Tortillas are a staple bread that have a variety of uses, and are handy to have on hand in the fridge or freezer to use at any time. The homemade tortillas are more tender and have more flavor than the purchased ones.

A tortilla can even be used for a quick pizza crust. Just place one on a baking sheet and bake in a 400 degree oven for about 5 minutes to firm it up and then add your chosen toppings and complete the baking.

Try baking a tortilla that has been draped over an upside down muffin pan to make a shell you can fill with fruit or ice cream.

I have made tortillas with kids in elementary school and they had fun making, and of course eating them, so include your kids in the process.

Homemade Flour Tortillas

This basic recipe uses oil, but lard or butter will give a more tender tortilla, and this recipe includes the directions for using lard or butter as well. Double the recipe if you want to make extras to have on hand.

(Makes six 8-inch)

Ingredients:

1 2/3 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting (can use part whole wheat)

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup hot water

¼ cup vegetable oil (can use butter or lard instead)

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add hot water and oil and mix until dough starts to form, then knead with hands until dough forms a cohesive ball, about 30 to 60 seconds. * If using lard or butter, use fingers to rub the lard or butter into the flour mixture until coarse crumbs form. Add hot water and continue as directed with the oil. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes. Divide dough into six equal pieces and roll each into a ball (keep dough covered while working). On lightly floured surface, using rolling pin, roll each ball into an 8-inch round, lightly dusting dough with flour as needed. Stack between layers of parchment paper. Heat large cast-iron skillet on medium. Cook one tortilla at a time, pricking with fork to deflate if puffed, until slightly charred in spots, 45–60 seconds per side (first one may take longer). Wrap in paper towel. Tortillas may be used right away or refrigerated in a re-sealable bag for up to seven days, or frozen for up to one month. Source: “Good Housekeeping,” May 2023.

Chicken Enchilada Pie

Enchiladas are traditionally made by placing the filling on the tortilla, then rolling the filled tortilla and placing it in a baking dish. However, enchiladas can be made by stacking them with the fillings instead to make a pie stack. This delicious enchilada pie is made just that way by creating a stack of the tortillas alternating with the various filling ingredients. This is then baked and cut into wedges.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

1 (19 oz.) can mild red enchilada sauce

4 homemade flour tortillas (recipe included) or store-bought (8-inch)

1 cup refried beans

3 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

½ medium white onion, finely diced (1 cup)

6 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, coarsely grated (about 1¾ cups), divided

1/3 cup cilantro leaves

Directions:

Heat oven to 375. Spread ¼ cup enchilada sauce on bottom of an 8-inch round cake pan. Spread 1 tortilla with 1/3 of refried beans and place in cake pan, bean side up. Top with 1/3 of chicken (1 cup) ¼ cup onion, and ½ cup cheese. Spoon one third of remaining sauce on top (scant 2/3 cup). Repeat twice more with remaining tortillas, beans, chicken, ¼ cup onion, and ½ cup cheese each per layer and sauce, finishing with final remaining tortilla. Transfer to oven and bake until bubbling, 25 to 30 minutes. Heat broiler. Top with remaining ¼ cup cheese and broil until cheese melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes; sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup onion, then cilantro just before serving. To serve, cut into wedges. Source: “Good Housekeeping,” May 2023.

Farm-Fresh Quesadillas

Quesadillas are a popular use for tortillas and they are quick and easy to make. Use some of the fresh veggies from your garden to prepare these healthy quesadillas.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

1 zucchini, sliced

1 tomato, chopped

2 (10-inch) tortillas

1 cup baby spinach, loosely packed

4 sliced cheese singles

Cooking spray

Directions:

In a large non-stick skillet, cook the sliced zucchini and chopped tomato on medium-high heat 6 minutes, or until zucchini is tender, stirring frequently; spoon onto two tortillas. Top evenly with baby spinach leaves and cheese singles. Fold in half. Return to skillet; spray lightly with cooking spray. Cook on medium heat 4 minutes, or until each quesadilla is crisp and browned on both sides, carefully turning after 2 minutes. Cut in half to serve. Source: “Kraft Food & Family,” Fall 2014.

Chimichangas de Manzana (Apple Fritters)

Chimichangas are usually made using meat or meat and beans for a filling, but in this case apple filling is used to make them a special dessert. Try them — they are easy to make.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

1 (16-oz) can unsweetened apple pie filling

6 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 (12-inch) flour tortillas

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine apple filling with cornstarch; stir well and heat over medium heat to thicken slightly. Add white and brown sugar and cinnamon and continue to cook, stirring frequently. When mixture thickens, leave covered to simmer for a few minutes. Taste for desired sweetness and adjust if necessary. Take a flour tortilla and spoon on a row of apple mixture at one end of the tortilla. Fold over bottom, covering mixture, then fold over both sides. Roll tortilla up snugly. Prepare rest of tortillas in same manner. Filled tortillas can be deep fat fried or I prefer to oven fry them. To do this, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place filled apple fritters on baking sheet and spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Bake until golden brown, then turn over and bake the second side. Source: “Mexican Family Favorites Cook Book,” Maria Teresa Bermudez.