July has been designated the “National Ice Cream” month and July 16 was “National Ice Cream Day”. That gives all of us who enjoy ice cream another excuse to partake and to enjoy this cooling treat.

We can thank former President Reagan for making the proclamation in 1984. It is estimated the average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year, which amounts to about four gallons. All you have to do is look at the people lined up at any of the places serving ice cream, especially in the summer, and you can understand how that can be true. If you don’t feel you eat that much ice cream, perhaps someone else is getting part of your share.

Rather than buying ice cream, you can certainly make your own at home. Some recipes for making ice cream involve a process of cooking and then cooling a custard before putting the ingredients in an ice cream freezer, but there is a simpler way to make and enjoy this special treat. No-churn ice cream is a popular alternative. This is a method that involves combining your ingredients and freezing the mixture in your home freezer. Just combine the ingredients, put the mixture in your freezer and in four to six hours your ice cream is ready to eat.

Cherry Fro-Yo (Frozen Yogurt)

What could be simpler than opening a carton of Greek yogurt, stirring in some vanilla and sugar, adding some pureed pitted cherries and then freezing it? If you are looking for a dessert that is quick to fix, isn’t made with heavy cream, is cool, and tasty — this is it. Fresh cherries are now available and this is one more way to enjoy them. The original recipe has the mixture frozen in Popsicle molds which you can do if desired, but I chose to layer the mixture in a loaf pan so the frozen ice cream can be scooped out for serving. For ease in serving, the ice cream should be taken out of the freezer and placed in the refrigerator about one-half hour prior to serving.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound cherries, pitted

2 tablespoons sugar plus 5 teaspoons sugar, divided

2 1/2 cups whole-milk vanilla Greek yogurt

Directions:

In food processor, process cherries and 2 tablespoons sugar until mostly smooth. In large bowl, whisk yogurt with remaining 5 teaspoons sugar. Spoon yogurt and pureed cherries in alternating layers in chilled loaf pan. Using a butter knife gently swirl through the two layers to marble colors. Gently tap pan on counter. Cover with plastic wrap and place in freezer. Freeze until firm, 6 hours or overnight. Source: “Good Housekeeping”, June 2023

No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream

This delicious, creamy ice cream is made using a can of sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and whipped cream. Add any special add-ins you wish to vary the flavor. The only real prep time is the time it takes to whip the cream. To make chocolate ice cream, add 3 tablespoons cocoa to cream before whipping. Stir in your add-ins after ice cream is partially frozen.

(Yield: 6 cups)

Ingredients:

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons pure vanilla or vanilla bean paste

Pinch fine salt

2 cups heavy cream, cold

Mix-in options: crushed Oreo cookies or other crushed cookies, crushed peppermint candies, chopped nuts crushed fruit, etc.

Directions:

Whisk together the condensed milk, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Whip the cream in a chilled bowl with a mixer on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about 2 to 5 minutes. (Be careful not to over whip so that you reach the butter stage.) Fold about 1 cup of the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture with a rubber spatula until combined, then fold the lightened mixture into the whipped cream just until blended. Pour into a chilled 9x5x3-inch metal loaf pan and freeze until thick and creamy, like soft serve, about 2 hours. Swirl in any desired mix-ins with a spoon. Continue to freeze, covered until solid and scoopable. Source: “Food Network Kitchen”

Banana Ice Cream

This recipe makes use of the blender or food processor to create a pureed mixture that is partially frozen and then mixed with the whipped cream. This is to avoid crystals in the ice cream.

(Yield: 1 quart)

Ingredients:

2 cups sliced bananas

1/2 cup milk

16 marshmallows

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup heavy cream

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except cream in a blender container or food processor. Cover and mix to a smooth pulp. Pour into a refrigerator tray or loaf pan and place in freezer. Freeze until mixture is a mushy consistence. Remove mixture to a chilled mixing bowl and beat until fluffy. Whip cream till stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into banana mixture trying to not over-mix. Return mixture to freezing tray and freeze to a good consistency for serving. Source: “Iona Blender Cookbook,” Iona Manufacturing Company.