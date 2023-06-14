Roly-Poly Coffee Company takes the coffee drinker to a place that is less shiny and less hurried. In the warehouse district, around the corner from the Bozone Brewing Company, brothers Taylor and Gavin Wallace are serving up an honest cup of coffee with a rustic vibe. Here is where a customer can mosey up to the counter to order a cup of Joe wearing a real pair of cowboy boots, a tie-dyed T-shirt or a motorcycle jacket.

“Roly-Poly is full of charm," said Bill Baskin, who introduced me to this joint. "Its quirky and brings in an eclectic crowd. I thought it felt more like Austin than Bozeman.”

The shop is in an old warehouse that once provided cold storage. The order counter is sheathed with old corrugated metal and is found inside the walls of an old walk-in cold room. The front and a side have been cut out forming an intimate space for ordering and a low ceiling area for conversation. The walls are graced with prints of cattle drives, photos of motorcycle adventures, and signs of Texas beer. A collage of photographs captures their father and grandfather who they call “big Daddy” fishing for red fish. A dual-sport Honda XL250 motorcycle is parked off to the side of the room as a decoration. The greeting of “HOWDY PARTNER” tops a letter board with the prices.

The name of the coffee shop comes from the Bob Wills song of Roly-Poly who is hungry all the time. In the song, he gnaws on a biscuit, eats an apple pie, and “likes anything from soup to hay.” Roly-Poly enjoys scrambled eggs for breakfast, and bread and jelly 20 times a day.

Kolaches, house-made Texas-style pastries made with sweet breading around sausage, jalapeño and cheese, are a highlight at Roly-Poly Coffee Company. The baked goodies were brought to the United States by Czech immigrants who were forming communities in the 1880s in rural Texas, later known as the Texas Czech Belt.

These sausage pastries are available daily along with sweet kolaches. On the weekend, egg kolaches are offered.

“Gavin and I grew up eating them. We took them for granted,” Taylor Wallace said of not appreciating them as a child. “My wife figured out how to make them and we started to sell them out of the Bronco.”

Taylor’s wife Sarah Dieken fine-tuned the recipe for Roly-Poly that is now baked in-house by Meagen Silvey.

Two years ago, in March of 2021, Taylor was brewing coffee out of his 1985 Ford Bronco in the parking lot of Alter Cycles and Skylar Bikes.

“I was burned out from making coffee in Austin," he said. "I was at my wits end.”

He and his wife made the decision to escape. After working at a startup catering business in Belgrade, Taylor realized he “was missing connection with the community. I liked seeing people every day, being a part of their routines,” and made the decision to sell coffee out of his truck.

Taylor moved here from the Lone Star state. His last job was at Flat Track Coffee in Austin before relocating to Big Sky country. The cafe located in East Austin is a specialty coffee roaster and motocafe. Much of what he learned there has been adapted into his Bozeman business.

At Roly-Poly, the coffee is brewed with what Taylor calls a “contemporary roast.”

“I am trying to roast the coffee beans just enough so the coffee can speak for itself. With the more popular coffee brands, beans tend to be roasted darker. The reason coffee beans are roasted darker is because it covers up irregularities. We roast more delicately,” Taylor said.

Eight ounces of whole coffee beans in a “super recyclable aluminum can” are available for purchase filled with beans from around the world. An image of Taylor’s face with his full beard donning large frame glasses and a cowboy hat graces the front of the can. Instead of a bag, Taylor said "the cans provide the best way to preserve the freshness of the beans.” The aluminum barrier keeps out oxygen and light that can degrade the integrity of the beans.

I stepped up to the counter and ordered a cortado and a sausage, jalapeño and cheese kolache while Bill opted for a cup of drip coffee that was just freshly brewed with Natty Pichindé Colombia beans. Younger brother Gavin, the head barista, moved from Texas to help Taylor open up this shop. He handed me my cortado served in a traditional rocks glass with a well-defined layer of foam and a rose design on top.

“I love their coffee and I am a total coffee snob,” said Baskin, who has worked as the executive chef for Lone Mountain Ranch and Open Range, and directed the culinary arts program at Gallatin College Montana State University.

The Natty Pinchindé Colombia beans come from Valle del Cauca at an elevation of 1,700 to 2,000 meters with cool moist Pacific Ocean breezes. Agroforestry practices where trees and shrubs are intentionally integrated into the crop and farming system for environmental, economic and social benefits. The tasting notes describe this brew as “like blackberry pie!”

“I roast on a desktop sample roaster,” Taylor said. Roasting samples allows him to become acquainted with beans grown in different elevations, climates and soils. “These are strong indicators of how to roast the beans.”

The brothers perform a taste test to ask, “Is it good? Can we fine tune the roasting?” This allows Gavin to test roast beans according to their origins.

“It is good that we fine tune” with the smaller volumes before roasting the larger batches for their counter service and whole bean sales.

I bite into the sausage kolache and feel immediate comfort. The soft bread makes it easy to eat while the cheese provides just the right amount of gooeyness over the sausage with spiciness from the jalapeño. On my next visit I would like to try a pb&j, sweet cream cheese and strawberry jam, or the matcha lemon sweet kolache when I return in search of an honest cup of coffee.