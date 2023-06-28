Mia’s Wok, owned by Tobee and Jude Keutla in downtown Billings, cooks up dishes reminiscent of my childhood and my travels in Asia. I recently visited the restaurant after completing a long list of tasks to take a short break. What brings me comfort and renewal is eating the flavors that my father and mother once cooked.

As I stepped from the bustling thoroughfare of Fourth Avenue North, I walked toward the counter with a large gold Maneki-neko cat — a Japanese figurine, with an uplifted arm waving customers in, believed to bring good luck to the owner. Elephant statues grace the counters and a silvery jeweled elephant tapestry hangs on the back wall. The majestic animal is considered sacred and symbolizes royalty and good luck in Thailand and Burma.

From behind the counter, server Nicole Bain quickly directed me to where a seat and immediately came over to take my drink order. I looked over the diverse menu with foods from Southeast Asia, China, and the Philippines, but quickly focused on the drunken noodles and was also intrigued by the adobo. Seeing the pork egg rolls on the menu made me smile, as these were always my treat when I would find the Mia’s Wok food truck at the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market on a Saturday in the summer or at a special event.

As a young boy, Tobee Keutla began helping his mother, Khanthaly Keutla who owns Khanthaly’s Eggrolls, one of the first food trucks in town that has been a fixture at the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market. “I helped mom for over 30 years,” he said.

He started working at Miyajima’s Garden as a dishwasher at age 15. “The owner let me start early in the shift so I could learn to cook,” Tobee said of gaining culinary skills to eventually become a hibachi chef at the restaurant.

Then, 19 years ago, the young Keutlas began their journey into food, naming their food truck after their daughter who was still a baby at the time. “We started at the Strawberry Festival. We still do it now,” Tobee said.

In 2018, they made the decision to open up a brick-and-mortar restaurant, taking over the Grand Bagel Company space to serve up Thai, Laos, Chinese and Filipino food. Their restaurant hours during the weekdays allow them to head to special events in their food truck on weekends.

“My favorite dish is the drunken noodles,” Tobee said. “I eat pho every morning.”

Hearing this from the chef immediately focused my order. The thick rice noodles conjure up images of eating weekend lunches with my family. Our stir-fried noodles were accompanied with a variety of fresh vegetables and thin slices of soy-marinated flank steak.

As a child, I discovered adobo at my Filipino friend’s house, located around the corner from my house. Her father made the dish with bone-in marinated chicken pieces that brimmed with flavors of garlic, onions, soy sauce and black pepper with a tangy zip. The ultimate deliciousness came when the chicken and the sauce were ladled over a bowl of steamed rice.

As I sit by the window at a table alongside Fourth Avenue North, the din of passing cars and the Thai music are interrupted by the rhythmic clanging of a metal ladle hitting a hot sizzling wok.

My drunken noodles arrived at the table served in a mini metal wok. The dish was hot, both in temperature and spice. I had ordered my noodles with less spice as drunken noodles can have high Scoville heat units, so I just felt slight heat on my brow. The sliced red and green peppers held al dente freshness while the tofu was crispy on the outside and creamy inside. Small sprigs of basil and red pepper flakes punctuated the dish of noodles that hold chewy softness.

The adobo chicken comes with generous slices of meat and a dark savory brothy sauce dotted with whole peppercorns and a couple of bay leaves. Soft fluffy steamed rice makes for the perfect partner to this savory sauce with a twang.

All the while I watch waitress Nicole Bain efficiently work the half-dozen tables in the room. She said the reason why she has loved working at Mia’s Wok for five years is “the people. My bosses they’re amazing. They’re hard workers. As the only waitress, I feel like this is my own place."

I am renewed from my lunch break having tasted Chef Tobee's sentiments, “It makes me happy to cook for someone.”

