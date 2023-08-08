Backcountry Burger Bar in Bozeman fires up Montana flavors. Here head chef Daniel Linza grills up hand-crafted burgers made from local beef served on house-made buns accompanied with hand-cut French fries.

Inside the brick building on West Main Street, under the metal ceiling, there’s a playful Big Sky spirit. Images of snowflakes hang across photos of mountain goats and golden leafed aspens. Skis adorn the wall alongside bicycle tire rims and figures of mountain climbers. Behind the dark wood bar flanked with retro counter stools is a massive blackboard chalked with Montana scenes centered with a European style elk skull mount. This is the backdrop for the beverage offerings of wine and local brews on draft.

Backcountry Burger Bar is owned by Albert McDonald, this year’s semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation Best Restauranteur. He is also the proprietor of Pizza Campania and the Mint in Belgrade, and once was a partner at Montana Ale Works.

“For restaurants, you have to have a really good plan or money, and good luck, or you’ve got to be willing to take some risks,” McDonald said of succeeding in the restaurant business. “I’m looking for something where the opportunity isn’t obvious, and the opportunity is if you take something, and you make something of it, that the long-term build will make you money, and I don’t look at restaurants as a quick thing in terms of creating wealth.”

The idea for the Backcountry Burger Bar came from a previous business partner, Pete Hendrickson at Montana Ale Works.

“He was in love with the restaurant concept called Hopdoddy out of Austin, Texas," McDonald said. "He educated me on what they were doing, and I started researching about what this burger bar, craft burger trend was in restaurants. Montana has all the cows in the world, great wheat production, great potatoes, and nobody is just doing a craft burger bar.”

McDonald defines a craft burger bar as “simply taking the easiest path from a to b and getting a burger on somebody’s plate. You actually think about where the product is coming from, what you’re doing with minimal touches on those products to maintain their inherent flavor and integrity, and then serving them in a very flavorful way to people so they love it without having to think too much about it. They just know it tastes better.”

The fries come from Gallatin Valley Potatoes found in nearby Manhattan. While growing up in northern New York, McDonald enjoyed eating fish and chips.

“We actually researched and adopted their fish and chips technique to use here,” he said.

Patience is the key ingredient, he said, of “punching the fries fresh. First you have to do a slow bath, where you are leaching the starch out, and then you’re doing a 200-degree cook, and a drain, and a dry, and a set” with a final fry before service at 350 degrees F.

The final result is: “You want crunch on the outside, and then you want body and flavor on the inside, so you don’t want it to disappear into thin air. You want to have enough starch and body that the fries snap. If the fry doesn’t snap, it’s not a good fry.”

“A couple of people come in and prep the buns — Hannah and Jenny," said head chef Linza. "And they make buns from 5 a.m. to about 10 a.m., around 500 buns a day.”

A clarified butter and canola oil mixture is brushed on the bun and then grilled on a flat top.

“It steams it, softens it, and gets it crispy on the bottom,” Linza said.

On this day, my husband and I moseyed up to the bar where we could watch and hear the action in the kitchen. I ordered the mac and cheese with bacon and fresh spinach while my husband chose the Marias Burger, made with bison, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, haystack onions, lettuce and barbecue sauce. The meat is sourced from Montana Cattle Company located in Florence, Montana, with an animal that has been grass and grain fed.

The diner can design the additions to the mac and cheese. Two ingredients of bacon, spinach, tomato, green onion, jalapeño, corn, or black bean are included in the price. Ground beef or grilled chicken is also available for an additional fee.

My mac and cheese arrived in a bowl, piping hot with a good amount of spinach leaves and large sprinkles of bacon pieces interlaced between corkscrew noodles and topped with crunchy breadcrumbs. The cheese sauce is a grown-up version of the Kraft version. It’s richer, creamier and oozes with goodness.

The bison burger was cooked medium with just the right amount of pink. When my husband offered me a bite, juices dripped onto the plate even before I got the burger to my mouth. The bacon complemented the caramelized meat flavors. My teeth sunk into the soft bun with crispy edges, enhanced by the battered fried onions on top of the thick bacon, finishing with the melted cheddar on top of the charred meat, resting on butter lettuce. The tomato-dominant barbecue sauce completed the flavors. Luckily a large toothpick stabbed into the burger kept everything from falling apart on consequent bites.

When the hankering for a Montana craft burger arrives, Backcountry Burger may just satisfy that craving.