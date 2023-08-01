The one thing I love about Italian cooking is how the Italians often make a masterpiece out of just a few ingredients. I think some of the best food you can put on a table are simple creations without multiple components, and Italy truly has perfected it.

That is why I love panna cotta — an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and usually flavored with vanilla. I especially love it during the summer as a nice and cool unpretentious end to a meal. Proof that something amazing does not have to mean complex.

No one knows this better than Maestro Allan R. Scott of the Helena Symphony, who gave me this recipe for the panna cotta. He recently celebrated 20 years as the music director and has put Montana’s capitol city on the map for music and the arts.

Although the works he conducts with large orchestras and chorales can use dozens of instruments, there are also works with sections that bring beauty in the soft, subtle sounds of maybe just a few musical instruments. A properly made panna cotta is very similar in its simplicity.

For this recipe, I took Scott’s panna cotta, with it’s silky and lightly sweet qualities, and paired it with a sauce of mine that brings the nice tartness and fragrance of a Montana treasure — huckleberries. In keeping with the theme of this recipe, it is also quite simple to make as it only has a few ingredients.

This is very much a beginner level dessert. As someone who often doesn’t make a dessert from scratch, the hardest part of making this is just thinking ahead midday to make sure you have that six hours of time for the panna cotta to set. I hope you are able to enjoy this on a warm summer Montana evening on your back patio with some friends.

Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk

1 packet of unflavored gelatin (2 1/2 teaspoons)

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sour cream

Pinch of salt

1 cup huckleberries

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon white sugar

Pinch of salt

Optional: Fresh mint for garnish

Directions:

Before you cook anything, place the cup of whole milk in a saucepan and add the packet of gelatin. Allow it to bloom for 5 minutes. Then place the saucepan over medium-low heat and gently whisk as it heats, careful to not let it boil. Once it reaches the point where the milk steams (about 4-5 minutes), add the sugar, pinch of salt, and vanilla. Cook for 1 minute and whisk. Add your 2 cups of heavy whipping cream and cook until it once again reaches a steam without boiling. Turn off the heat and let it cool for 15 minutes.

While your mixture cools, take the 1 cup of sour cream and place it into a mixing bowl with a pour spout if you have one. Whisk your sour cream to get it smooth and remove any lumps. After the 15 minutes of cooling, gradually whisk in the contents of the saucepan into the bowl with your sour cream until it is all incorporated. Pour it into ramekins (you should be able to do around 7-8), or into stemless wine glasses (you should be able to do around 6). Refrigerate for 6 hours.

In a small saucepan, add your huckleberries, orange juice, sugar and pinch of salt and bring to a simmer. This will start to break down the berries a bit. With a fork, you can smash 1/4-1/2 of the berries, which will help with the formation of a sauce. Cook for about 10-15 minutes, and then place the huckleberry sauce in a bowl using a spatula to get all of the contents out of the saucepan. Place into the refrigerator where it will cool and the sauce will thicken.

If using ramekins, run a paring knife around the edge of the panna cotta. Submerge most of a ramekin in hot water for about 10-15 seconds without letting water get inside the ramekin. Place a small plate over the top of the ramekin, then flip it over. It should release onto the plate (you may need to give it a few seconds).

Drizzle the huckleberry sauce over the top and garnish with fresh mint if you like. If you are using wine glasses, simply drizzle the top of the panna cotta in the glass with huckleberry sauce and garnish with the fresh mint.