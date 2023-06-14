It really is impressive how much of the world's crops are derived from American sources, which were not available to the rest of the world before 1500. Imagine it: no potatoes in Ireland, and no vodka in Russia. No chocolate for a Belgian, no chilis for a Thai. No peanuts for anyone, no cashews. A lot of these people still don't have corn on the cob, but that seems to be a willful choice.

A full list of foods exclusive to the Americas prior to 1500 runs to at least 100. Food historian Lois Ellen Frank specifically cites the "magic eight": beans, cacao, chili, corn, potatoes, squash, tomatoes and vanilla. But don't forget pineapples, various nuts like pecans and Brazil nuts, cereals like quinoa, amaranth, chia. Maple syrup and its sugar! Avocadoes.

You really have to wonder what they had to eat in the rest of the world. Okay, the Africans had yams...but no sweet potatoes, and there was no marinara sauce in Italy. What? Did they eat their pasta with that stinky Roman fish sauce?

Setting aside the dreary vision of a world without chilis, it's even scarier to imagine that the Old World could have built ziggurats and pyramids, much less cathedrals, when its workers had no potatoes. No "French" fries? Worse yet: no mashed potatoes...with gravy. What bleak hell would that be?

I go through the list and consider: could I get along without huckleberries or blueberries? Maybe...but who would want to? The Old World had a sort of raspberry and a blackberry, but no cranberry, and by 1715 the boss strawberry in Europe was an American hybrid replacing their scrawny one. No wonder they didn't have a Thanksgiving feast: they had no way to make pumpkin pie, much less cranberry sauce, and no allspice for seasoning. I refuse to eat a succotash without lima beans.

But it's the tragic absence of potatoes that is truly chilling. It's bad enough that you can't have shepherd's pie without mashed potatoes, but what kind of beef stew has to fall back totally on the turnip, the rutabaga? No spud? No "cottage fries!" For the love of life, what if there were no scalloped potatoes? No incredible rich creaminess with the browned crust and delicious potatoes below! Can you have summer without potato salad?

My devotion to this homely looking tuber is conditioned by the fact that as a child in northern Michigan I was delighted to be excused from school for a week in October, for Potato Vacation. They used to grow a lot of potatoes up there and the mechanical harvester had not been developed as yet. The farmer's plow overturned the furrows, exposing the potatoes. Whole families descended upon the fields: adults and children picked the spuds out of the dirt, shaking them free and piling them in mounds. The piles were sorted into crates, which were loaded onto flatbed trailers.

Best of all were the groaning tables of the "dinners" that the farmer's wife and other ladies set out at noon. Meatloaf and fried or roasted chicken, even beef roast, with plenty of potatoes and gravy, and other veggies like carrots, beets and buttered parsnips, followed by apple pies and ice cream. You had to rest before going back out to the fields — parlors with kids sprawled everywhere.

A child will come to think of the potato as a glorious thing in that world. Even today, I consider mashed potatoes and gravy a vegetable dish that qualifies as a dessert. I rank it with pumpkin pie.