Stepping up your game in the kitchen always requires a leap of faith into unknown territory. Yes, the risk of food failure is always a real possibility, but the payoffs for pushing your skills to higher levels is worth the culinary gamble. If you are looking to explore new horizons, look no further than this homemade lemon parmesan sausage rigatoni with broccolini.

You probably don’t hear the word “bright” to describe sausage, but that is exactly what this recipe does. The lift the lemon zest gives with the splash of white wine combines so well with the umami of the parmesan and herbiness of the parsley. It’s not a sausage you will find in your grocery store, which is why you need to take measures into your own hands. Trust me.

Homemade sausage doesn’t require special tools as long as you can get some nice, freshly ground pork from your local butcher, or pork you grind yourself. Ideally this pork will have at least 20% fat — a bare minimum for sausage-making — to ensure the meat doesn’t dry out. This sausage does not get put into casings, so think of it more like you are making a meatloaf with a combination of great ingredients and protein.

The rest of the dish has several important cameo stars that tie it all together. The broccolini is the perfect vegetable partner with its tender, green goodness. It can be found in most grocery stores now, but you can easily substitute broccoli if you cut them down into similar size florets. Toasted breadcrumbs bring a necessary texture element to the dish with a bit of heat from red pepper flake. The whole dish is lightly coated with a seared lemon, butter, and parmesan sauce that brings all the flavors into taste-bud harmony.

The big, fat rigatoni are the satisfying carb that gives this dish so much appeal. When you cook the rigatoni, just make sure you reserve some of the pasta cooking water. Any good chef knows that magic can happen when you add the starchy, salty water that cooked your pasta into many sauces.

Sausage rigatoni

Don’t let all the hearty ingredients fool you — this is a dish that has the brightness and fresh flavors that you can eat in the middle of summer.

(Serves 4-5 people)

Sausage ingredients:

1/2 pound freshly ground pork

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flake

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

1 tablespoon of coarsely grated parmesan

1/2 teaspoon freshly minced garlic

Zest of 1/4 lemon

Optional: Splash dry white wine

Other ingredients:

3-4 large stalks of broccolini

Pinch of red pepper flake

1/2 cup panko

2 tablespoon olive oil

6 tablespoons butter

1 cup of freshly grated parmesan

One whole lemon (use the one you zested for sausage)

Parsley

1 cup pasta cooking water

1 pound of rigatoni

Directions:

Make the sausage first. Keep the pork cold while you gather and measure the seasonings, chop the garlic and parsley, zest the lemon, and grate the parmesan. Once you have all of your ingredients, throw them all together in a bowl and incorporate well. Take a half-ounce of the sausage and make a patty. Sauté the patty on both sides using medium heat and taste for seasoning. This is a time to adjust for your taste buds. More salt? Do you like more heat? Even more lemon zest? Adjust accordingly. After your adjustments, set the sausage in the fridge.

Next move is the breadcrumbs. I like to do this in advance to make sure I’m not rushed in the final minutes of assembling the dish. In a sauté pan, combine 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the Panko, a pinch of red pepper, and a pinch of salt. This is a pan you want to watch closely. Toast on medium-low heat and stir until golden brown and set off to the side until plating. Now would be a good time to get a nice, salty, big pot of water boiling for the pasta.

Slice your lemon in half and sauté in small non-stick pan on medium-low heat with a tiny amount of olive oil. Turn them every few minutes as they cook for 7-8 minutes. This will caramelize the outside and take a bit of the bite of the acidity. Set the lemon halves aside.

Get a very large pot of salted water boiling for your rigatoni. Cook 1-2 minutes less than package directions since you will cook more in the sauté pan. Make sure to reserve your pasta cooking water.

In a large non-stick sauté pan that has been preheated to medium-high, break up the sausage into small clumps and sauté on medium heat for a few minutes to start some browning. Add your butter in cubes, broccolini, caramelized lemon juice, the cooked rigatoni, and one cup of pasta cooking water. Increase heat to high.

Spread the parmesan cheese over the top and let it melt. Stir together and allow a light sauce to form by reducing the liquid some. It should coat the rigatoni like a dressing. Plate your pasta dish and top with the toasted breadcrumbs, chopped parsley and more parmesan.