When it comes to food, peaches are synonymous with Georgia, potatoes with Idaho, and bourbon with Kentucky. For Dixon, Montana, they have made a name for themselves with a variety of top-notch melons that are a summer favorite in Big Sky Country.

When you first hear about Dixon melons, it could make anyone wonder how such a specific crop can thrive and become so popular in what seems like an unlikely area. That is until you visit with part-owner of "Dixon Melons," Cassie Silvernale, who says this pocket of northwestern Montana has a micro-climate perfect for growing delicious melons.

Cassie has been working for Dixon Melons since 2005 and is now a part owner with her husband Faus. Dixon Melons is first and foremost a family operation. It was started in the 1980s by Harley and Joey Hettick, who decide to plant a small patch of melons in their garden to see how they would do. They kept planting more each season until it turned into a commercial operation, producing melons to sell in grocery stores and farmers markets for the roughly six-week window of melon season.

I first heard of Dixon Melons when I became a regular at farmers markets around Montana, especially if you are in Missoula, Helena, Butte, Bozeman, and Columbia Falls. A flatbed truck full of the sweet, fragrant rounds of pure sunshine would pull up to a corner spot and subsequently have a long line form of Montanans who know the goodness of these treasures. I went to the Helena farmers market last August and gladly stood in one of those lines that wrapped around a full city block. Worth the wait!

For those not in the distribution area, but who are willing to make a pilgrimage during melon season to Dixon, the family is planning to set up its very first farm stand this summer to sell some directly to consumers.

So when is Dixon melon season? Like any growing season — especially in the wild climate of Montana — the start and end can vary from year to year. The earliest they’ve ever picked melons was July 20 one year, but it can also be the second week of August before they’re ready. In general, they get about six weeks of picking and selling melons around the state.

For Cassie’s family, this time of year means long days and traveling far and wide around the state. When the season is in full swing, Cassie explained, “we are lucky to even eat dinner that time of year.” So sometimes they dine on simple melon wrapped in prosciutto.

Watching the family business grow has been almost surreal. “Dixon Melons is our livelihood and it supports our family,” Cassie said. But she also explained how it’s a source of pride to produce something that is so sought after in our state.

“When that [farmers market] line hits, that is why we worked so hard.”

It was last summer that I took several of these melons and created a flavorful dish that can serve as either an opening salad course with a sweet and salty edge or a super light dessert. The melons are joined by some co-stars that bring other elements to the table. Feta is a common pairing with melons that brings a bit of creamy saltiness. The mint and basil provide complex herby notes. To add a vegetable (this is a salad after all) that wasn’t so sweet, I brought in cucumbers. It’s something you might also be able to get at the farmers market.

It needed texture, so I went with my favorite nut — pistachios. To tie it all together, I made a dressing with lime, extra virgin olive oil, honey and pistachio butter. If you can’t find pistachio butter (it’s usually in the same aisle as peanut butter in the store), you can substitute in tahini.

For assembling the salad, you’ll find in the recipe less direction when it comes to the size of the ingredients and the proportions other than the dressing. That is a way for you to customize according to your tastes. You can see how I did it with the photo, but let your own palate guide the ratios. Happy summer, Montana!

Dixon Melon Summer Salad

(Serves 4-6 people)

Ingredients:

1 cantaloupe

1 watermelon

1 English cucumber

Crumbled feta

Fresh mint

Fresh basil

Pistachios

1 tablespoon pistachio butter or tahini

2 teaspoons honey

1 1/2 tablespoon lime juice (about one lime)

2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt

Directions:

In a bowl, combine your pistachio butter (or tahini), honey, and lime juice and stir well to combine. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking constantly to incorporate. Add a pinch of salt and stir.

Remove the rinds from the cantaloupe and watermelon and cut into bite-sized pieces. Peel most of the cucumber (leaving a bit of the green for color) and cut into bite-sized pieces, similar to your watermelon and cantaloupe. Roughly chop some fresh mint and basil. Shell your pistachios and chop into small pieces.

Assemble your mix of watermelon, cantaloupe, and cucumber on your plate and drizzle with the dressing. Add to the top your preferred mix of small crumbles of feta, chopped pistachios, chopped mint and basil.