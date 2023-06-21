This is the time of the year when strawberries and rhubarb are plentiful. When we put the two together with their tartness and sweetness, it makes for a wonderful combination.

Though we are able to obtain strawberries throughout the year, now is the time they are especially plentiful and also richer in flavor. If you have rhubarb growing in your garden, if it is like mine, the plants are really producing now, especially with all the rain we have had.

Strawberries are such a wonderful source of vitamin C and antioxidants, while being low in calories, that they make a nutritious snack. The rhubarb does not provide as much nutrition, but is a very rich source of vitamin K and fiber. At this time of the year however, let’s just enjoy the wonderful flavor we get when we combine them in different ways. Try and enjoy a cobbler or crisp, bread, cake, jam or jelly, pancakes, and scones, along with the ever popular pie or other dessert.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Custard Pie

Strawberries and rhubarb are a popular combination for pie, however my favorite rhubarb pie has always been the rhubarb custard version that I grew up with. I decided to try substituting some of the rhubarb for strawberries while still making my traditional custard filling. It turned out very well and is certainly something I will try more frequently now. I am giving you my new version here so you can try it as well.

Ingredients:

Pastry for a 2-crust 9-inch pie

2 cups sliced strawberries

3 cups thinly sliced rhubarb

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1/4 cup flour

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

3 eggs slightly beaten

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine sugar, cornstarch and nutmeg in a mixing bowl. Add beaten eggs to the sugar mixture and stir well. Stir in sliced strawberries and rhubarb; mix well to make sure all surfaces of rhubarb and berries are coated. Line a 9-inch pie pan with rolled out pastry. Fill pastry with fruit filling; dot top with butter or margarine. Roll out pastry top, cut in vents, and place on top of filling. Crimp and seal edges. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes; reduce heat to 350 and bake an additional 30 minutes or until crust is browned.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Coffee Cake

For your next brunch or coffee hour put together this special coffee cake. The cake is tender and light and the strawberry and rhubarb cooked filling provides a sweet/tart taste. If you like you can make the fruit filling up a few days in advance and have it on hand in the refrigerator ready to go when needed.

Ingredients:

Filling: 3 cups chopped rhubarb

1 (16-oz.) package frozen strawberries

1 cup sugar

1/8 cup cornstarch (2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Batter: 3 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter

1 cup buttermilk

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

Topping: 1/2 cup flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine rhubarb and strawberries and cook for 5 minutes. Combine sugar and cornstarch; stir in lemon juice. Add to fruit mixture; cook and stir until thick; cool. For cake batter, combine dry ingredients in bowl; Cut in butter. Quickly stir in buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla until ingredients are moistened. Spread half of batter in prepared pan. Top with fruit filling; dot with remaining batter. Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle on top of batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Source: “Best of the Best of America Cookbook,” Gwen McKee and Barbara Moseley.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Filling

While the rhubarb and strawberries are plentiful, make up some pie filling to have ready to go when you need it. I like this recipe because it doesn’t have to be canned, but after cooking is stored in the freezer instead. The addition of the orange flavor always adds a special note to rhubarb, and I do add it to my rhubarb sauce and crisp when I am making that.

(Makes about 4 (1-pint) jars)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup water

2 tablespoon bottled lemon juice

5 cups 1/2-inch diced rhubarb

5 cups strawberries, hulled

2 tablespoon orange liqueur (opt.)

Directions:

Whisk together sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon in a 4-quart stainless steel or enameled saucepan until blended. Gradually whisk in water and lemon juice until smooth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, over medium heat. Cook 1 minute, or until mixture thickens. Add fruit; return to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 1 minute. Stir in orange liqueur, if using. Ladle hot pie filling into 1-pint jars, leaving ½-inch headspace. Center lid on jars, apply bands, and adjust loosely. Let jars stand 2 hours on a wire rack, or until cool. Place jars in freezer. Once pie filling is frozen, adjust bands to finger-tip tight. Can be stored in freezer 1 year. When ready to use, thaw in refrigerator. Refrigerate after thawing and use within 3 weeks. Source: “The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving.”

My Own Thing, Strawberry-Rhubarb Cake

This “easy-to-prepare” dessert will become one of your favorites. The marshmallows melt around the fruit while it bakes.

Ingredients:

3 cups rhubarb, but in 1/2-inch slices

2 cups sliced strawberries

1 cup sugar

1 (3-oz.) package strawberry gelatin

3 cups miniature marshmallows

1 package white cake mix

2 eggs

Water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange rhubarb and strawberries in greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with sugar and gelatin; top with marshmallows. Prepare cake mix as directed on package with eggs and water. Spread batter evenly over marshmallows. Bake at 350 degrees 50–55 minutes, until cake tests done. Cool 5 minutes, then turn upside down on serving tray. Serve with whipped cream if desired. Source: “Rhubarb Cookbook,” Yellowstone County Extension Service.