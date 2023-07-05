Having recently declared that one can't have summer without potato salad, it behooves me to say the same for strawberry shortcake. I hate being behooved, which implies a hardening of one's feet, not a jolly feeling, but neither is a summer without strawberry shortcake. The strawberry never received a nobler salute than Dr. Butler's quip: "Doubtless God could have made a better berry, but doubtless God never did." Dr. Butler, a 16th-century Cambridge physician, may have been praising a wild strawberry. Certainly, Isaak Walton was when he quoted the good doctor in "The Compleat Angler." Even in those days the berry was being grown in gardens — physicians used them to treat "melancholy" — depression. People were eating them with cream on biscuits, as recipes of the day attest.

In America, the Narragansett people called it wuttahimneash, the "heart-seed berry," known to botanists as Fragaria virginiana. It is this berry and a similar one from Chile that were soon grown in Europe and Asia, which produced the cultivar the whole world eats today. As good as it is, the wild one of my youth, the Fragaria vesca, or woodland berry, is superior. The major problem is getting it home to be used on a shortcake. It is a much smaller, fragile berry, so tasty, so juicy, that when we waded into the patches by the woodside, for every berry that went into our baskets a dozen got into our mouths. Soon we just sat down and ate, and it takes many tiny berries to make a shortcake.

This berry exists in Montana. Sometimes, like Izaak Walton, I'd find a patch while fishing or hunting morels. I might remember that site, the source of a treat I ought never to forget, but that patch wouldn't be there next year. In the end we all seek out a cultivated strawberry. The best source for one almost as good as the wild one is a local farmers market. These folks pick the fruit ripe and bring it to market now. Taste a berry. If it's tender, juicy and delicious, pay what they ask. The price will honestly reflect the actual process of growing and picking and bringing to market. Beyond that, it's always valuable to talk to farmers about what they grow. The strawberry grower whose lovely berries I bought this morning enlightened me that "ripe" was a real concept beyond the visual. As she put it, "If I'd left these berries on the vine this morning they would be spoiled in a couple days." I tasted the berry and was convinced.

Next, and not less important, go to bakingwizard.com and type in "strawberry shortcake." The maestro, Dr. Greg Patent, has provided a splendid recipe for the berries and the biscuits that are the delivery system for this sublime summer dessert. As ever, not only is it simple and quick to make, it's interesting. To wit: why does the recipe require three hard-boiled egg yolks? The answer is at hand in the doctor's history of shortcake: cooked egg yolk makes the rich, tender biscuit dough especially moist.

But the true key to strawberry shortcake is, as the Wiz says and I strongly agree: the berries must be ripe and flavorful. And that's the trouble with supermarket berries: they are produced with transport and shelf life foremost in mind. They are big, pretty and dull.

For that matter, truly sublime strawberry shortcake may never be attainable without wild berries. Go and find some wuttahimneash! Bring as many home as you can. And may your feet never be hooved.