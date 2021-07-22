Literal Garbage’s irreverent take on Shakespeare opening at the ZACC

Kirkpatrick loves comedy in part because it’s an effective way to get a message across.

“Comedy always, for me at least, has me looking inward as much as it does have me looking outward," they said. “It's kind of easier to listen to the content and the message — as much as there can be one — when you're in a good jovial, happy, jolly, laughing mood.”

This show will be the third the troupe has performed at the ZACC this year, and the first where they’ll be unmasked. Graves is excited to have live theater back, commenting that virtual theater isn’t theater at all, but rather television. They said they're proud of Missoula for its high vaccination rates, allowing them to safely have a show without masks on.

In a previous masked production, Graves said they were told that the masks dampened the experience because half the emoting is hidden behind a mask. In order to feel comfortable with being unmasked though, Graves made sure all of their cast and crew are vaccinated.

Kirkpatrick has had their own unique challenges during this time, as they’ve been living in Portland for several years. There was a learning curve, they said, to having people rehearse and meet virtually as they did earlier in the year, but now that others can meet in person, they’re feeling some fear of missing out.