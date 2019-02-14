Masters of the Psychedelic
(Friday, Feb. 15)
This all-local psych show brings together three of the best, with Tiny Plastic Stars, Crypticollider and Manic Bandit riding prog drum beats all the way to midnight.
Tiny Plastic Stars are fresh off their KFGM Presents appearance, while Crypticollider are in the midst of recording a new record.
Doors at the VFW Post 209 open at 9 p.m. Music at 9:30 p.m. $5 cover, 21 and up.
(Peter Friesen)
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
(Saturday, Feb. 16)
The Black Crowes' big hit, "Hard to Handle," written by Otis Redding, was a hit mainly due to singer Chris Robinson's convincing blue-eyed rock-soul rasp. Nearly 30 years later, Robinson has transitioned into a jam-rock road warrior who doesn't shy away from throwback vibes. The latest album by his group, the Brotherhood, a live record called "Betty's Midwestern Ballads" puts a funky rock-with-extended solos vibe on originals and 1960s classics. They showcase his voice, which has started out raspy and hasn't aged much. They give extended workouts to "Magic Carpet Ride" and "Let it Bleed," while "It's All Over Now Baby Blue," flexes their their rhythm-and-blues skills.
They'll play the Top Hat, with doors at 8:30 p.m. and showtime at 9. Tickets are $25 in advance and $27 at the door. Go to the Top Hat box office, logjampresents.com or 877-987-6487.
(Cory Walsh)
UM Opera Gala
(Saturday, Feb. 16)
The University Opera is putting on a Valentine’s day concert, “Sing Me a Valentine,” featuring arias and songs from opera, musical theater and operettas that are romantic in nature.
Dr. Stephen Kalm is the guest artist. There will also be a silent auction, with proceeds going toward supporting the Opera.
Tickets are $15 and $10 for students. The concert will be at the Missoula Winery at 7:30 p.m.
(PF)
String Orchestra of the Rockies
(Sunday, Feb. 17)
At "Ravel and Romance," the professional string ensemble will perform the French composer's lone string quartet, arranged for the full ensemble, plus shorter works designed to spotlight the members' virtuosity.
Tickets are $30 general, $45 for seniors and $10 for students. It starts at 7:30 in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana. Go to sormt.org, griztix.com or 243-4051.
J Boog with Earthkry and Eddy Dyno
(Tuesday, Feb. 19)
J Boog, a pop-reggae artist, hails from Hawaii, where the weather is so nice that even reggae skeptics would probably come around. On this tour, he's bringing Earthkry, a roots-rock band from Jamaica, and Eddy Dyno, a Tongan singer-songwriter.
Doors to the Top Hat open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 day of show. All ages. Go to the box office, logjampresents.com or 877-987-6487.
U.S. Air Force Academy Jazz Band
(Tuesday, Feb. 19)
The Falconaires, a group of 18 active-duty airmen, will show their jazz chops at a free concert.
They promise a repertoire of traditional and contemporary music. Videos of prior concerts include Brecker Brothers compositions alongside Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" as a moody big-band piece.
Doors to the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Avenue
(Wednesday, Feb. 20)
Christian vocal trio Avenue will stop in Frenchtown as part of a national tour that will also pass through Kalispell.
The Americana-style group is made up of lead singer Jacob Lagesse, along with Kasey Kemp and Corey Lackey.
Avenue will perform at the Frenchtown Community Church at 16250 Mullan Road.
Doors at 6 p.m. show at 7 p.m. Free admission.
Shooter Jennings
(Wednesday, Feb. 20)
He does it on purpose, but it’s categorically impossible to define Shooter Jennings.
His most recent record, “Countach (For Giorgio),” was an homage to Italian electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder and featured collaborations with both Brandi Carlile and Marilyn Manson. The Manson song was a cover of David Bowie’s “Cat People.”
A couple of records before that, it was metal, which saw Shooter on the Warped Tour.
Well, apparently his new record is another crazy, unexpected turn — Shooter made a plain-old country album again, for the first time in quite a few years.
All that said, Shooter’s definitely going to throw a few curveballs your way during his show. If he knows his audience in Missoula, they’ll love every part.
The Quaker City Night Hawks open at the Top Hat.
Doors at 8:30 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $28 at the door. (Peter Friesen)