St. Paul bassist on COVID recordings and 'grateful' return to the stage

Besides being closer to family and friends, he’s aged out of his youthful complaints about living in a small city in a rural state.

Not counting it as a silver lining per se, but for the past decade plus Phillips was normally out on the road and outside of Montana, during the summer. The quiet this year gave him time to explore the Bitterroots and make a trip out to the Pintlers.

“When you grow up here, you take all this stuff for granted, like the rivers and the mountains and the woods and the trails and the wildlife and all that kind of stuff,” he said. It changed after you “spend some time living in other places where that doesn’t exist.”

The band’s July 30 show in Bonner is among the largest it has in store until next year, along with festivals like Telluride Bluegrass.

“We are being pretty selective about the shows we’re playing this year,” he said.

It’s part of a period of drastic transitions for bands like his that make their money on the road.

“It does feel like there’s this nebulous period now that was pre-COVID, and then there was like the 14 or 15 or 16 months or whatever of COVID” and now a “re-emergence.”