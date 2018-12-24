Dear Friends,
As of today, thanks to this incredible community, we have collected over half our needs for our food bank's 33rd Annual Holiday Drive. It is one of the most humbling times of the year.
This week, I was down in the Store at the Interview station where we have a quick conversation with every family who comes in to shop. I spend time there most Mondays, connecting people with resources and offering a listening ear. I was only there for an hour or so, and I spoke with more than forty families.
When I came back to the food bank four years ago as executive director, a 140 family day was busy. Now, it's normal. 140 families per day is a beginning-of-the-month number. End-of-the-month numbers almost always break 200 families per day.
We are so grateful for the support of this community. This Holiday Season, we are asking for your help to reach our $250,000 goal. It is a big ask, but it's what we need to keep food on our shelves and all those in our community nourished.
Thank you for considering a gift this Holiday Season. Donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2EwDZVE or in person at 1720 Wyoming Street. Together, we nourish community.
Aaron Brock
Executive Director