Missoula Food Bank Holiday Food Drive

Dear Friends,
As of today, thanks to this incredible community, we have collected nearly one third of our needs for our food bank’s 34th Annual Holiday Drive. It is one of the most humbling times of the year.
This week, I was down in the Store at the Interview station where we have a quick conversation with every family who comes in to shop. I spend time there most Mondays, connecting people with resources and offering a listening ear. I was only there for an hour or so, and I spoke with more than fifty families.
When I came back to the food bank five years ago as executive director, a 100 family day was busy. Now, it’s normal to see double that number. 160 families per day is a beginning-of-the-month number. End-of-the-month numbers almost always break 200 or 250 families per day.
We are so grateful for the support of this community. This Holiday Season, we are asking for your help to reach our $250,000 goal. It is a big ask, but it’s what we need to keep food on our shelves and all those in our community nourished.
Thank you for considering a gift this Holiday Season. Donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2qMOpMc or in person at 1720 Wyoming Street. Together, we nourish community.
Aaron Brock
Executive Director