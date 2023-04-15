The Missoula Mavericks lost their season opener against the Great Falls Chargers, 12-2, on Saturday in Missoula. They managed five hits and three walks against starter Shane Jefferson and reliever Scotty Klinker. Colin Boyce, Owen McQuinn, Mason Anderson, Finn Davis and Rylan Davis all singled for Missoula. Starter Chris Compton and reliever Blake Taft both allowed six runs, although only five of those were earned runs by Great Falls.