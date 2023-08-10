After battling to a tie in nine innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs settled things knockout style on Wednesday night.

The knockout is the Pioneer League's home-run derby style of breaking ties instead of extra innings. The Mustangs made it work for them this time around, with Mitch Moralez providing the heroics in an 8-7 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

After a deadlocked first round, he ripped two home runs to start Round Two. Missoula's Keaton Greenwalt followed up by sending one home run over the wall in the round, but failed to record a second as the Mustangs beat the PaddleHeads for the second time in three games.

The PaddleHeads saw their lead in the North Division second-half race dwindle to 2 1/2 games over second-place Great Falls. Missoula (49-19 overall, 14-6 second half) is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Billings (29-39) was in trouble after six innings, trailing 6-3. But the Mustangs used a Connor Denning two-RBI base hit as part of a four-run rally that gave them a 7-6 lead. Missoula answered with a run in the bottom half to set the stage for the dramatic finish.

Missoula used five pitchers. Starter Zach Penrod went 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits. Reliever John LaRossa ran into trouble in the seventh. He allowed three earned runs on one hit and two walks before being pulled without recording an out.

Missoula recorded 11 hits to seven for the visitors. Newcomer Josh Elvir and Austin Bernard each had a home run for the hosts. Bernard, Greenwalt, Dondrei Hubbard and Ryan Cash each collected two hits.