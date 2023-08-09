The seesaw battle between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs continued Tuesday night.

Zootown's pro baseball team piled up 13 hits in a bounce-back win over their Pioneer League rivals, 12-6, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The teams have split in their last four games dating back to Friday in Missoula.

The PaddleHeads stretched their lead in the North Division second-half standings to 3 1/2 games over second-place Great Falls. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Billings (28-39) was shooting for its third win in four games in the Garden City and looked to be in good shape after jumping to a 2-0 lead. But veteran infielder Cam Thompson turned the tables for the hosts in the fourth inning with a grand slam home run to right field.

The PaddleHeads pulled away with five insurance runs in the sixth. Ryan Cash clobbered a solo home run and Dondrei Hubbard added an RBI double.

Alfredo Villa earned the win, allowing just one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Mark Timmins, Karl Blum, Austin Dill and Mark Simon all pitched in relief. Simon, who has battled back from an injury, was most impressive, striking out the side in the ninth.

Hubbard and Keaton Greenwalt each collected three hits to lead the hosts. Cash and Patrick Chung added two hits apiece.

Karan Patel took the loss for the Mustangs, who fell to 5-9 against their rivals in the season series. He allowed four runs on six hits in five innings.

Missoula and Billings will finish up their string of six straight games in Zootown on Thursday with a matinee matchup at 3 p.m. The PaddleHeads will hit the road for a three-game series at Great Falls starting on Friday night.