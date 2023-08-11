For all they have accomplished in the Pioneer League this season, the Missoula PaddleHeads have still had their hands full with their biggest rival, the streaky Billings Mustangs.

On Thursday, Zootown's North Division first-half champion baseball team lost to its foe from the Magic City for the fourth time in six games dating back to last week at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula's lead in the second-half standings dwindled to 2 1/2 games with a big three-game series at second-place Great Falls set for Friday through Sunday.

Missoula (49-20) hurt itself with three errors. Connor Denning and Gabe Wurtz each homered for the Mustangs (30-39) and Dondrei Hubbard and Keaton Greenwalt hit home runs for the hosts.

The PaddleHeads, who are trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row, looked to be in good shape when a five-run rally in the fourth gave them their first lead, 6-5. Hubbard's three-run home run highlighted the uprising.

But Billings answered with a game-defining four-run surge in the fifth. Missoula starting pitcher Izzy Fuentes (6-2) was pulled with one out in the inning after allowing a total of 8 runs on 11 hits in his 4 1/3 innings.

The Mustangs finished with 13 hits to nine for the PaddleHeads. Greenwalt was the only played to record multiple hits, with a pair of singles to go along with his home run.