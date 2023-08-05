Despite piling up nine hits, the Missoula PaddleHeads struggled to plate runs in a 6-1 home loss to the Billings Mustangs Friday night.

Zootown's pro baseball team saw a five-game win streak come to an end in front of 2,087 fans. Missoula's only tally came on a Trevor Candelaria home run in the third inning.

The PaddleHeads' lead in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings was trimmed to two games over the second-place Great Falls Voyagers. Missoula (12-4 second half, 47-17 overall) won the first-half race and is making a bid to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row dating back to 2021.

Missoula used five pitchers Friday. Starter Izzy Fuentes lasted five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. Mark Timmins and Liu Fuenmayor each allowed a run in relief before Cody Thompson and Cal Carver shut down the Mustangs (8-8, 27-37) in the final two frames.

Patrick Chung, Austin Bernard and Thomas DeBonville each collected two hits for the hosts. Billings collected 10 hits, once of which was solo home run by Connor Denning.

The PaddleHeads will host the Mustangs on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon and then again on Tuesday through Thursday.