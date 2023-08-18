Thomas DeBonville's pinch-hit home run in the ninth gave the Missoula PaddleHeads their first walk-off win of the season Thursday night.

The 25-year-old from Colorado smacked the second pitch he saw from lefty Noah McBride over the right field fence in lifting Zootown's pro baseball team to a 6-5 triumph over the Boise Hawks at Ogren-Allegiance Park. It was Missoula's sixth straight victory.

The PaddleHeads (55-20) hold a six-game lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Boise fell to 38-37 with its third-straight loss. The PaddleHeads and Hawks will play through Sunday in Missoula.

The PaddleHeads spotted the Hawks a 5-1 lead early and it looked as though Missoula's hot streak might come to an end on a night when the temperature hovered in the high 90s. PaddleHeads starter Mark Timmins had a rough outing, allowing five runs on seven hits before being pulled with one out in the fourth. But his teammates in the bullpen quieted the visitors.

The PaddleHeads came alive with two runs in the fifth, shaving their deficit to 5-3. Josh Elvir's solo home run brought the hosts within one in the seventh and Trevor Candelaria scored the tying run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Keaton Greenwalt.

That set the stage for DeBonville's dramatic leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth. McBride (0-1) suffered his first loss and closer Mark Simon (1-2) was credited with his first win, holding the visitors scoreless for 1 1/3 innings despite issuing three walks.

Elvir and Luis Navarro led Missoula with two hits apiece. Joining DeBonville and Elvir on the list of PaddleHeads hitting a home run was McClain O'Connor.