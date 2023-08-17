Connor Schultz delivered a pitching gem in leading the Missoula PaddleHeads to their fifth straight win Wednesday night.

The former Iowa Hawkeye hurler threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with five strikeouts in a 9-0 home triumph over the Boise Hawks. Schultz improved to 6-1.

With the win, the PaddleHeads (54-20) maintained their five-game lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Boise fell to 38-36 with the loss. The PaddleHeads and Hawks will play through Sunday in Missoula.

The PaddleHeads collected eight hits to five for the visitors. Newcomer Reece Yeargain had a double and single for Missoula and tallied two RBIs. Josh Elvir had two singles for the hosts.

The PaddleHeads scored once in the first inning and twice in the second before pulling away in the fourth on a Dondrei Hubbard two-RBI double. Yeargain and Cam Thompson added two-RBI doubles in the fifth.

Schultz, who has the second lowest earned run average in the league at 3.27, was pulled after the seventh inning. John LaRossa and Karl Blum each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, with Blum fanning two in the ninth.