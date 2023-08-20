With an eight-run explosion in the seventh inning, the Boise Hawks broke open a close game and cruised to a 14-1 triumph over the Missoula PaddleHeads on Sunday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Zootown's pro baseball team saw its eight-game win streak come to an end. Boise snapped a five-game skid and avoided a humbling six-game sweep in the Garden City.

The PaddleHeads (57-21) saw their lead in the North Division second-half standings dwindle to six games over second-place Billings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

The PaddleHeads will start a six-game series against the Glacier Range Riders (42-32) in Kalispell on Tuesday night.

Missoula used a season-high seven pitchers. Starter Izzy Fuentes was solid, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. The PaddleHeads ran into trouble when they went to their bullpen.

Reliever Kevin Elefante had an especially rough afternoon. He came on in the seventh and was unable to record an out before being pulled, allowing five runs along with two hits and two walks. The hosts called on position players Ryan Cash and Cameron Thompson to pitch in the last two frames.

Boise (39-39) finished with 11 hits to seven for Missoula, who helped the Hawks' cause with three errors. Luis Navarro had three singles and McClain O'Connor two for the PaddleHeads.