Keaton Greenwalt's two-run home run helped set the tone early and the Missoula PaddleHeads posted their eighth-straight victory Saturday night.

The 25-year-old from New Mexico boosted his RBI total to 80 — tops on his team and fourth best in the Pioneer League — in a 6-3 win over the slumping Boise Hawks at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Reliever Jestin Jones (2-0) earned the win after coming on to pitch the sixth and seventh innings.

The PaddleHeads (57-20) extended their lead to seven games over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Boise fell to 38-39 with its fifth-straight loss. The PaddleHeads and Hawks will play again Sunday afternoon in Missoula.

Luis Navarro's run-scoring single in the second inning gave the hosts a lead they would not relinquish. Greenwalt made it 3-0 with his two-run homer in the third.

Boise cut its deficit to 3-2 with a pair of runs off starter Jay Cervantes in the fourth. He lasted five innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks.

Missoula extended its lead on a Ryan Cash RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Elvir added an RBI double in the fifth and Jake Guenther an RBI single in the seventh.

Elvir reached base four times, with two doubles and two walks. Cash and Reece Yeargain also had two hits for the hosts.

Missoula used four pitchers. After Jones' two scoreless innings, Cody Thompson shut down the Hawks in the eighth and Mark Simon did the same in the ninth, earning his 10th save.

The PaddleHeads raised over $14,800 on Hawaiian Fundraising Night Saturday. All the money will go toward helping those affected by the Maui fires.