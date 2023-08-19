Alfredo Villa boosted his Pioneer League-best pitching record to 11-1 on Friday in sparking the Missoula PaddleHeads to their seventh-straight victory.

The 25-year-old from Arizona struck out seven and allowed just two runs in seven innings as Zootown's pro baseball team downed the Boise Hawks, 7-3, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. A robust crowd of 2,430 attended the game.

The PaddleHeads (56-20) maintained their six-game lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Boise fell to 38-38 with its fourth-straight loss. The PaddleHeads and Hawks will play again Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in Missoula.

The PaddleHeads scored all the runs they needed in the first five innings. Dondrei Hubbard smacked a two-run home run in the third and Cam Thompson lined an RBI triple in the fourth. Jake Guenther added an RBI double in the fifth to make the score 4-1.

Boise cut its deficit to 4-2 on a Raymond Gil home run in the seventh before Missoula pulled away. Liu Fuenmayor pitched a scoreless eighth for the hosts and Karl Blum allowed a run in the ninth before closing the door.

Missoula finished with nine hits to seven for the Hawks. Hubbard collected a game-high three hits and three RBIs and teammate Ryan Cash added two singles.