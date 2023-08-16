Behind three home runs and a resilient pitching performance by Izzy Fuentes, the Missoula PaddleHeads posted their fourth straight win Tuesday night.

Fuentes (7-2) allowed nine hits but just two runs in six innings of work and Zootown's pro baseball team grounded the Boise Hawks, 13-7, on a hot night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Keaton Greenwalt, Dondrei Hubbard and Luis Navarro all hit a home run for the hosts.

With the win, the PaddleHeads (53-20) stretched their lead over second-place Billings to five games in the North Division second-half standings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Boise fell to 38-35 with the loss. The PaddleHeads and Hawks will play through Sunday in Missoula.

Boise drew first blood on an Anthony Walters solo home run in the third inning. The PaddleHeads responded with a game-defining six-run rally in the bottom half, with Navarro smacking a grand slam and Greenwalt and McClain O'Connor each adding a run-scoring single.

The hosts extended their lead to 9-2 thanks to a Greenwalt solo shot in the fifth and run-scoring hits by Austin Bernard and Hubbard in the sixth.

Jestin Jones came on in relief for Missoula and had a rocky seventh inning. The Florida native allowed three earned runs on two hits with two walks as the visitors trimmed their deficit to 9-5.

Cody Thompson came on in relief in the eighth and put Boise down in order. Then newcomer Nate Boyle pitched the ninth and survived a rough patch, allowing two runs on four hits before closing the door on the Hawks.

The PaddleHeads finished with 18 hits to 15 for the Hawks. Navarro led the hosts with three hits and five RBIs and Greenwalt and Hubbard each had three hits and two RBIs.

In other PaddleHeads news, the team lost one of its best pitchers this week in Zach Penrod. He signed with the Boston Red Sox organization. Penrod, who was sidelined with an injury for a while this summer, posted a 4-1 record with two saves and a 2.98 earned run average.