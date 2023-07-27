For the third time in nine days, the Missoula PaddleHeads found themselves cast in a knockout game Wednesday, tied with the Glacier Range Riders after nine innings, 3-3.

For the first time this season, the knockout scenario did not favor Zootown's pro baseball team.

The Range Riders came away with a 4-3 win in front of 2,503 fans in Kalispell. Missoula saw its Pioneer League-best record fall to 40-16 and Glacier improved to 35-19.

Keaton Greenwalt of the PaddleHeads and Dean Miller of the Range Riders went head-to-head in Round 1 of the knockout — the Pioneer League's home run derby style of determining a game winner. Greenwalt hit one home run in his turn.

Miller tied Greenwalt early but then committed four straight outs. The former Red Sox farmhand then took one more swing and it produced his second home run in the round, giving Glacier the win.

The Range Riders closed the gap in their season series with the PaddleHeads, 8-3. Glacier finished with nine hits to six for Missoula.

Jake Guenther and Luis Navarro each hit a home run for the PaddleHeads. Crews Taylor had a home run for the hosts.

Missoula hurler Dawson Day turned in a solid effort against his former team. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Missoula will play at Glacier each day through Sunday.