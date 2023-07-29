A slow start doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night in a 9-7 loss to the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell.

The hosts raced to a 7-1 lead in the first two innings and held on. Missoula made a spirited comeback that included four runs in the fourth but failed to draw even for the duration.

With the loss, the PaddleHeads' Pioneer League-best record fell to 41-17. The Range Riders, who own the second best mark in the league, improved to 36-20 with their second win over the North Division first-half champions in three days.

Newcomer Cal Carver (0-1) took the loss. The Nebraska native allowed five earned runs on six hits before being pulled with two outs in the first inning. Missoula used a total of five hurlers, with Austin Dill doing a majority of the work, allowing two earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

One night after hammering seven home runs in a win, four PaddleHeads hit round-trippers in the loss. The list included McClain O'Connor, Jared Akins, Keaton Greenwalt and Dondrei Hubbard. Akins collected a team-high three hits, including two singles.

Trailing 9-6 with two outs in the ninth, Missoula made a gutsy comeback bid that fell short. Hubbard hit a solo home run, Jake Guenther walked and Greenwalt singled to put the potential tying run aboard. Closer Justin Coleman got out of the jam and picked up his sixth save when Cam Thompson flied out to left.

The Great Falls Voyagers lead the North second-half standings at 7-3, followed by Missoula at 6-4 and Glacier at 5-5. The PaddleHeads will play again Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in Kalispell.