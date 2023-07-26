In a showdown of teams with the best records in the Pioneer League, the Missoula PaddleHeads used a Keaton Greenwalt power surge to tip the scales in their favor Tuesday.

Greenwalt broke a tie with a solo home run in the sixth and added a two-run blast in the eighth in leading Zootown's pro baseball team to an 8-4 win over the Glacier Range Riders in front of 2,177 fans in Kalispell. Missoula improved to 40-15 and Glacier fell to 34-19 with its third loss in four games.

Connor Schultz (4-1) was a dynamo on the mound for Missoula. The former Iowa Hawkeye hurler allowed just three runs on five hits while striking out eight in seven complete innings. Cody Thompson pitched a scoreless eighth and Mark Simon earned his eighth save by shutting the door on the hosts in the ninth.

The PaddleHeads finished with nine hits to eight for Glacier. Greenwalt went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He has 61 RBIs this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Thomas DeBonville set the tone for Missoula with a three-run home run in the second inning off Range Riders ace Noah Barros (5-2). Glacier knotted the score at 3-3 on a Matt Clayton home run in the fourth.

Greenwalt's leadoff home run in the sixth off Barros gave the PaddleHeads the lead for good. Missoula boosted its lead over Glacier in their season series to 8-2.

The PaddleHeads and Range Riders will play each day through Sunday in Kalispell.