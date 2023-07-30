McClain O'Connor's timely home runs lifted the Missoula PaddleHeads over the Glacier Range Riders Saturday night in Kalispell, 3-2.

The small-town Nevada native gave Zootown's pro baseball team its first lead with a two-run blast in the seventh inning. He then added an insurance home run in the ninth, which proved pivotal because Matt Clayton homered for the hosts in the bottom half to shave their deficit to one.

Missoula ace Zach Penrod made a rare late-inning relief appearance and survived a rocky stretch in the ninth to earn his first save. Glacier's Mason Dinesen and Crews Taylor drew two-out walks and the hosts had the potential tying run on second base when Penrod struck out Kingston Liniak to end the game.

With the win, the PaddleHeads' Pioneer League-best record ballooned to 42-17. The Range Riders, who own the second best mark in the league, dropped to 36-21 with their second loss to the North Division first-half champions in three days.

Izzy Fuentes earned the win, improving to 6-0. He allowed just one earned run on one hit with seven strikeouts in seven complete innings. Nick Zegna (5-2) took the loss.