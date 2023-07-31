With a nine-game homestand starting Tuesday, history is well within reach for the Missoula PaddleHeads.

Zootown's pro baseball team is trying to become the first ever in the Pioneer League to win six half-seasons in a row. The team took a step closer Sunday afternoon with its third road win in four games, an 11-5 decision over the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell.

The North Division first-half champion PaddleHeads boast the best overall record in the league at 43-17. But they're sitting in second place in the second-half standings at 8-4, a game behind the team they will host Tuesday night, the Great Falls Voyagers (9-3).

Missoula used five pitchers Sunday. Starter Connor Schultz went four innings, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts. His team trailed 1-0 when he handed the ball over to Mark Timmins (3-0), who earned the win despite allowing three runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Karl Blum and John LaRossa also put in some duty in relief, each pitching 2/3 of an inning. Missoula manager Michael Schlact then turned to infielder Cam Thompson to finish the game and he earned his first save after coming on with two outs in the eighth.

The PaddleHeads took advantage of an error to put up their first two runs in the fourth. Jake Guenther and Patrick Chung scored to give the visitors a 2-1 lead when Thompson hit a ball that was misplayed by the Glacier left fielder.

Luis Navarro added an RBI single in the fourth and Missoula stayed in front for the duration. Keaton Greenwalt and McClain O'Connor both did major damage at the plate for Missoula, with the former hitting an RBI single and two-RBI double and the latter a two-run home run.

Prior to the game Sunday, the PaddleHeads were forced to replay a knockout round from Wednesday at Glacier because a rule violation was discovered. Missoula had come away with what it thought was a 4-3 win Wednesday and on Sunday the PaddleHeads sealed the deal, with Dondrei Hubbard smacking five home runs in the second round.