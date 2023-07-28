With a season-high seven home runs Thursday, the Missoula PaddleHeads demolished the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell, 16-1.

Cam Thompson and Dondrei Hubbard led the way with two taters apiece. Patrick Chung, Keaton Greenwalt and McClain O'Connor each added one.

The win was Missoula's third in four games, boosting the team's Pioneer League-best record to 41-16. Glacier owns the league's second best record at 35-20.

Lost in the hoopla of the long ball was a strong performance by PaddleHeads pitcher Alfredo Villa (3-4). The former Grand Junction Rockies player struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in seven scoreless innings. Liu Fuenmayor and newcomer Jestin Jones each threw an inning in relief.

Missoula scored all the runs it needed in the second when Thompson ripped a solo home run and Chung followed with a two-RBI base hit. Thompson homered again in the third and O'Connor in the fourth before Chung delivered the most damaging blast of the night, a grand slam in the fifth.

The PaddleHeads finished with 21 hits to six for the hosts. Hubbard, Thompson and Luis Navarro led the visitors with four apiece. Chung totaled three hits and a game-high seven RBIs.

Missoula will play at Glacier each day through Sunday.