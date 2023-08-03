A fast start propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads to a blowout win over the Great Falls Voyagers, 13-4, on Wednesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

The victory was the fourth in a row for Zootown's pro baseball team. It also stretched the PaddleHeads' lead in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings to two games over the Voyagers.

Missoula (11-3 second half, 46-16 overall) won the first-half race in the North and is making a bid to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row dating back to 2021. Great Falls is 9-5 in the second half and 24-36 overall.

The PaddleHeads hit around the order in scoring five first-inning runs. Catcher Austin Bernard belted a two-RBI double and Keaton Greenwalt and McClain O'Connor each ripped run-scoring singles.

Great Falls finally got on the board with a run in the sixth but Missoula responded with three in the bottom half. O'Connor delivered an RBI double and Dondrei Hubbard added a run-scoring base hit.

Arizona native Alfredo Villa earned the win. The former Grand Junction Rockies player allowed just one run on eight hits with seven strikeouts in six complete innings. Cody Thompson, Jestin Jones and Austin Dill each tossed an inning in relief.

The PaddleHeads finished with 15 hits to 10 for the Voyagers. O'Connor led the hosts with three, followed by Greenwalt, Bernard, Ryan Cash, Cam Thompson and newcomer Trevor Candelaria with two.

Missoula will host Great Falls again Thursday before starting a three-game weekend series with Billings Friday.