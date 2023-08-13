Ace Mark Timmins boosted his Pioneer League pitching record to 5-0 on Saturday in helping spark the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 10-4 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium.

Timmins, who left Zootown's pro baseball team in late June for a spot as a Los Angeles Angels farmhand in San Bernardino, California, returned in July. He has gone from a reliever to a starter and on Saturday he allowed two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings of work.

With the win, the PaddleHeads (51-20) maintained their three-game lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

The PaddleHeads broke a 2-2 tie with a Keaton Greenwalt sacrifice fly in the fifth. They added four insurance runs in the fateful sixth, taking advantage of an error by left fielder Jaylen Armstrong on McClain O'Connor's bases-loaded single. Three runs scored in the sequence.

Missoula added another three runs in the eighth. Two scored on a Luis Navarro double and one on a Josh Elvir base hit.

The PaddleHeads finished with 12 hits to eight for the hosts. O'Connor and Hubbard led the way for Missoula with three hits apiece.