Ace Mark Timmins boosted his Pioneer League pitching record to 5-0 on Saturday in helping spark the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 10-4 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium.
Timmins, who left Zootown's pro baseball team in late June for a spot as a Los Angeles Angels farmhand in San Bernardino, California, returned in July. He has gone from a reliever to a starter and on Saturday he allowed two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings of work.
With the win, the PaddleHeads (51-20) maintained their three-game lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.
The PaddleHeads broke a 2-2 tie with a Keaton Greenwalt sacrifice fly in the fifth. They added four insurance runs in the fateful sixth, taking advantage of an error by left fielder Jaylen Armstrong on McClain O'Connor's bases-loaded single. Three runs scored in the sequence.
People are also reading…
Missoula added another three runs in the eighth. Two scored on a Luis Navarro double and one on a Josh Elvir base hit.
The PaddleHeads finished with 12 hits to eight for the hosts. O'Connor and Hubbard led the way for Missoula with three hits apiece.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor. Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.