Behind a barrage of 20 hits, the Missoula PaddleHeads posted their fifth straight victory on Thursday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Zootown's pro baseball team spotted the Great Falls Voyagers a four-run lead early before surging to a 16-8 triumph in front of 2,587 fans. Jake Guenther and Ryan Cash each smacked home runs for the hosts.

The victory stretched the PaddleHeads' lead in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings to three games over the second-place Voyagers. Missoula (12-3 second half, 47-16 overall) won the first-half race and is making a bid to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row dating back to 2021.

Great Falls is 9-6 in the second half and 24-37 overall.

The Voyagers tagged Missoula starter Cal Carver for six runs on six hits before he departed in the third with his team trailing, 6-2. The PaddleHeads quickly flipped the script with three runs in the third and fourth and six in the fifth to take a commanding 14-5 lead.

Guenther's three-run home run in the fifth highlighted Missoula's middle-inning explosion. Patrick Chung added a two-RBI double in the fifth.

The PaddleHeads used five pitchers. Missouri native Austin Dill (3-2) earned the win, allowing just one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts in the third through the sixth innings.

Missoula will host Billings for six games starting on Friday night.