Alfredo Villa picked up his Pioneer League-high 10th win Sunday, pitching the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 3-2 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium.

The 25-year-old former Grand Junction Rockies hurler allowed just one earned run on three hits and struck out four in seven frames. He improved to 10-1 and benefited from scoreless relief innings by Cody Thompson and Mark Simon, the latter of which earned his ninth save.

With the win, the PaddleHeads (52-20) completed a three-game sweep of the Voyagers and stretched their lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings to four games. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Newcomer Reece Yeargain was the offensive hero for the PaddleHeads.

The 26-year-old catcher from Virginia ripped a base hit up the middle with one out in the seventh that gave his team its first lead, 3-2. Dondrei Hubbard also made a big contribution with his solo home run in the sixth after the hosts jumped to 2-0 lead in the third.

Missoula finished with five hits to four for Great Falls. Hubbard was the only PaddleHead with multiple hits, collecting two.