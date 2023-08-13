Alfredo Villa picked up his Pioneer League-high 10th win Sunday, pitching the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 3-2 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium.
The 25-year-old former Grand Junction Rockies hurler allowed just one earned run on three hits and struck out four in seven frames. He improved to 10-1 and benefited from scoreless relief innings by Cody Thompson and Mark Simon, the latter of which earned his ninth save.
With the win, the PaddleHeads (52-20) completed a three-game sweep of the Voyagers and stretched their lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings to four games. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.
Newcomer Reece Yeargain was the offensive hero for the PaddleHeads.
The 26-year-old catcher from Virginia ripped a base hit up the middle with one out in the seventh that gave his team its first lead, 3-2. Dondrei Hubbard also made a big contribution with his solo home run in the sixth after the hosts jumped to 2-0 lead in the third.
Missoula finished with five hits to four for Great Falls. Hubbard was the only PaddleHead with multiple hits, collecting two.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor. Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.