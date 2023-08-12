Thomas DeBonville ripped two home runs and the Missoula PaddleHeads used a late offensive explosion to bury the Great Falls Voyagers, 19-6, Friday at Centene Stadium.

Zootown's pro baseball team snapped a two-game losing streak in improving its Pioneer League-best record to 50-20 overall. Missoula is trying to become the first team in the league to win six half seasons in a row and leads the North Division second-half race by three games over Great Falls at 15-7.

The PaddleHeads put together one of their best innings of the season to break open a close game in the eighth. They scored a whopping 10 runs on nine hits and sent 13 hitters to the plate. DeBonville's three-run home run and Luis Navarro's two-RBI double highlighted the explosion.

Former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz (5-1) earned the win. He allowed five runs — just one of them earned — on seven hits with eight strikeouts in six innings. He showed resilience in overcoming four Missoula errors.

Ten PaddleHeads posted a hit. DeBonville, Keaton Greenwalt, Cam Thompson and Ryan Cash all had three apiece. Newcomer Reece Yeargain had a three-run home run in the seventh. The catcher also scored two runs.

Missoula and Great Falls will play through Sunday in The Electric City.