Thomas DeBonville ripped two home runs and the Missoula PaddleHeads used a late offensive explosion to bury the Great Falls Voyagers, 19-6, Friday at Centene Stadium.
Zootown's pro baseball team snapped a two-game losing streak in improving its Pioneer League-best record to 50-20 overall. Missoula is trying to become the first team in the league to win six half seasons in a row and leads the North Division second-half race by three games over Great Falls at 15-7.
The PaddleHeads put together one of their best innings of the season to break open a close game in the eighth. They scored a whopping 10 runs on nine hits and sent 13 hitters to the plate. DeBonville's three-run home run and Luis Navarro's two-RBI double highlighted the explosion.
Former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz (5-1) earned the win. He allowed five runs — just one of them earned — on seven hits with eight strikeouts in six innings. He showed resilience in overcoming four Missoula errors.
Ten PaddleHeads posted a hit. DeBonville, Keaton Greenwalt, Cam Thompson and Ryan Cash all had three apiece. Newcomer Reece Yeargain had a three-run home run in the seventh. The catcher also scored two runs.
Missoula and Great Falls will play through Sunday in The Electric City.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor. Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.